Ronaldo tattoo has World Cup fans accusing Argentina player of being "anti-Messi"

The Lionel Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo debate has just been reignited, it seems.

Argentinian women’s national team player Yamila Rodriguez has found herself at the centre of a social media storm regarding a controversial tattoo she has of Ronaldo, the longtime rival of Argentina’s beloved captain.

The portrait of the Portuguese star on her leg was on full display when the 25-year-old came on as a substitute in Argentina’s 1-0 loss to Italy in their Group G opener. When fans saw it, many assumed she was not a fan of Messi.

“At what point did I say that I’m anti-Messi?” Rodriguez wrote in a post she shared on Twitter. “Can’t you have an idol or a player you like? Messi is our great captain in the national team but the fact that I say that my inspiration and my idol is CR7 [Ronaldo] does not mean that I hate Messi.”

“What is the problem? We are not all obliged to only love the players of our country,” the forward wrote in a paragraph that was pasted over a photo of Messi and Ronaldo. “Please understand that this is football and everyone has appreciation.”

Despite her explanation, Twitter users continued to go after Rodriguez in the replies.

One user argued that Rodriguez does not deserve to represent Argentina at the international level.

That lady doesn’t deserve to put on Argentina jersey. We don’t want you to appreciate them both. — Bright (@BrightDarkwa8) July 26, 2023

Another user said she deserves “all the hate” she’s getting.

Nah you deserve all the hate you getting — Gus 🔴 (@GussGonzz) July 26, 2023

Multiple people pointed out her liking a tweet about Ronaldo’s superiority back in April.

She thinks we can’t see her pic.twitter.com/dxM9HuNmNQ — Sara 🦋 (@SaraFCBi) July 26, 2023

Her Instagram comments have also been flooded with people calling her “Argentina’s shame,” “stupid girl,” and countless expletives.

It’s worth noting that Rodriguez has multiple other tattoos, including one of Argentinian soccer legend Diego Maradona.

The Argentinian women’s team will play South Africa on Thursday at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT.

As for whether Rodriguez will play, the lineups will only be disclosed shortly before the match begins.