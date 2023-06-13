As the days drone on and the Vancouver Canucks remain quiet, one wonders whether we’re inching towards another blockbuster trade.

The Canucks have so far failed in their attempts to trade Brock Boeser, Conor Garland, and Tyler Myers, and unless money can be moved out before July 1, the club won’t have the cap space to go shopping on the free agent market.

If mid-level players can’t be moved, is it possible the Canucks turn their attention to a blockbuster? After all, there are some big names available on the trade market, according to reports.

Erik Karlsson, Pierre-Luc Dubois, Connor Hellebuyck, Alex DeBrincat, Elias Lindholm, Noah Hanifin, and Evgeny Kuznetsov are just some of the names in the rumour mill.

There is often smoke this time of year (not always fire), but after last year’s Calgary-Florida deal involving Matthew Tkachuk and Jonathan Huberdeau, there is recent history of blockbusters and, of course, we all remember 2016 when names like Taylor Hall, Adam Larsson, Shea Weber, and P.K. Subban were all dealt.

In the Canucks’ case, any blockbuster would likely centre around J.T. Miller, who was all but traded to Pittsburgh at the deadline if a third team could have been engaged to return Vancouver a centreman.

Unlikely, but if Elias Pettersson’s extension proves problematic this summer, do the Canucks consider moving him if they feel he won’t commit long-term?

They haven’t been here all that long, but Jim Rutherford and Patrik Allvin have already demonstrated that they are willing to swing big trades.

The Bo Horvat deal stands as one of the biggest in-season deals in the NHL this past year. The Filip Hronek acquisition came at a substantial cost of first- and second-round picks, which nobody saw coming, and then there was the aborted Miller deal.

So the courage to make franchise-altering deals exists with this Canucks management team, sadly the cap space does not. If backed into this corner, with few outs to improve the team the traditional way, could Rutherford and Allvin turn to a blockbuster?

It’s one of the many things we have to consider with the Canucks this summer. Because their “pickle” remains and all avenues need to be explored.