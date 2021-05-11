Metro Vancouver Arc'Teryx manufacturing facility undergoes partial closure due to COVID-19

Fraser Health has added Arc’Teryx’s local manufacturing and distribution facility to its ongoing list of COVID-19 workplace closures.

The facility, known as ARC’One, is located on 425 Boyne Street in New Westminster. The production space is used to research, develop, and manufacture Arc’teryx products. ARC’One also produces items for Veilance and LEAF, two brands that are also owned under the Arc’Teryx Equipment umbrella. According to the Arc’teryx website, approximately 480 employees work at the facility.

Fraser Health says that ARC’One underwent a partial closure on Sunday. The COVID-19 workplace closure list says that the manufacturing and office space closed, while distribution remains open.

Health officials announced measures to expedite the closures of workplaces that see COVID-19 transmission in early April.

The “expedited workplace closure order” allows for WorkSafeBC inspectors to operate under the Public Health Act and help health officials manage workplace transmission.

The order includes a number of protocols that will be used when three or more employees have COVID-19 at a workplace and it’s determined by public health officers that transmission is occurring.

These measures include testing and investigation of how the transmission may have happened. When it’s been determined that transmission has occurred, public health authorities will also close that workplace for 10 days or longer to limit the spread of the virus.

Daily Hive has reached out to Arc’Teryx for further comment.