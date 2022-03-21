For the first time in five years, Arcade Fire fans have been treated to new music by the band. A pair of (linked) singles: “The Lightning I, II,” which are set to appear on their upcoming sixth studio album, WE, were released last week with a music video.

Many fans love the new music, calling it “reminiscent” of their Grammy-winning 2011 album The Suburbs.

The release of the long awaited WE tracks were bittersweet though, as it coincided with the announcement that founding member Will Butler had left the group.

Butler, a multi-instrumentalist for the Montreal rock group and brother to frontman Win, made the announcement on Twitter over the weekend in a series of tweets.

The 39-year-old confirmed that he has been away from the group since they finished the new record at the end of last year.

Hi friends—

I’ve left Arcade Fire — Will Butler (@butlerwills) March 19, 2022

The only reasons he cited for leaving the group were that both he and the band have changed “over the last almost 20 years” and that it was “time for new things.”

Butler extended his thanks to all of the groups supporters. “It’s meaningful to be part of your lives. Thank you to the crew, staff, management, label people, bands, artists, and friends who have helped bring our vision to life for so many years” he said.

He also shared an early image of the group, saying that the members of Arcade Fire are still his “friends and family.”

The band are still my friends and family pic.twitter.com/0E1Dtj9vZm — Will Butler (@butlerwills) March 19, 2022

WE, which is possibly the last Arcade Fire record to feature both Butler brothers, will be available on May 6.