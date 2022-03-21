FoodNewsFood News

Arby's and rapper Pusha T drop savage diss track slamming McDonald's

Hogan Short
Hogan Short
|
Mar 21 2022, 7:16 pm
Arby's and rapper Pusha T drop savage diss track slamming McDonald's
Sterling Munksgard | JHVEPhoto/Shutterstock
FEATURED ON THE DISHED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
KOKORO TOKYO MAZESOBA

Asian, Japanese

KOKORO TOKYO MAZESOBA
Chef Hung Taiwanese Beef Noodle Kerrisdale

Asian, Bubble Tea

Chef Hung Taiwanese Beef Noodle Kerrisdale
Tap & Barrel Convention Centre

Burgers, Pubs and Breweries

Tap & Barrel Convention Centre
Pür & Simple

Burgers, Alcohol

Pür & Simple
Pink Elephant Thai - Alberni

Asian, Thai

Pink Elephant Thai - Alberni
Dockside Restaurant

Seafood, Breakfast and Brunch

Dockside Restaurant

We’ve heard of rap beef before, but teaming up with Arby’s is taking it pretty literally.

Rapper Pusha T had a well-documented and public feud with Drake, and it seems like his crosshairs are now focused directly on…McDonald’s?

A minute-long diss track video was posted to social media today, with Pusha T and Arby’s in an unlikely team-up dissing the Filet-O-Fish on Mickey D’s menu.

“How dare you sell a square fish, asking us to trust it, a half slice of cheese, Mickey D’s on a budget?” rapped Pusha T on the track.

It’s a pretty hilarious song promoting Arby’s Crispy Fish and how it is “simply it, with lines round the corner, we might need a guest list.”

We will just have to wait and see if Pusha T has any more fire lines to take shots at any other McDonald’s sandwiches or any other fast-food restaurants. Hopefully McDonald’s teams up with its own rap god to clap back.

Please let it be Drake.

Check out the video for this “paid advertisement brought to you by the unrivalled, unparalleled…Arby’s.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Arby’s (@arbys)

FILL UP ON THE LATEST FOOD NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Hogan ShortHogan Short
+ Dished
+ News
+ Food News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT