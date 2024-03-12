Hundreds show up to support Canadian "Arby's Army" gathering

An Arby’s location in Ontario was the site of an “Arby’s Army” gathering 200 strong, and the staff at the restaurant were all over it.

Who knew so many people loved Arby’s? The Oshawa location of the fast-food chain (which notably has no locations in Toronto) certainly had its meat cut out for them on Saturday, March 9, when at least 200 fans of the chain showed up for a well-earned roast beef sandwich.

The gathering was not a protest against the lack of a Toronto Arby’s location, as had been previously reported, but merely a massive get-together of people who simply wanted to get their hands on some seriously sought-after sandwiches.

The collective of good, hard-working Arby’s lovers was greeted with open arms by staff at the Taunton Road location, who had dressed the restaurant up with balloons.

The restaurant was also giving away merchandise like hats, tumblers, and aprons to excited patrons with a spinner game set up in the restaurant.

It’s like Woodstock, if all of the hippies were hungry Ontarians and Jimi Hendrix was a roast beef sandwich.

Did I mention that the event also raised $1,200 for a local women’s and children’s shelter? Maybe we all need to be eating more Arby’s.

There is currently no word on when or where the next Arby’s Army gathering will take place, but whenever it is, I might just be there. Clearly, they’re doing something right.