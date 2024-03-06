"Arby's Army" to "invade" Ontario outpost due to lack of Toronto locations

The self-named Arby’s Army is preparing to descend on an Ontario Arby’s location to protest the lack of a Toronto location.

Diners at the Oshawa Arby’s location might be in for more than they bargained for on Saturday, March 9, because an army of over 400 is planning an occupation to protest the fast food chain’s refusal to open a location in Toronto.

While I, personally, cannot get behind the enthusiasm for rubbery roast beef sandwiches smothered in mystery sauce, I do have to applaud the commitment.

This isn’t the first time the Arby’s Army has demonstrated — their last protest was focused on the Brampton location, and, while unsuccessful in the objective of getting an Arby’s location in Toronto, their cause does, at the very least, seem to have grown in number.

To date, 458 people have responded to the event’s Facebook page, with more than 100 confirmed to be attending and 348 (including, intriguingly, my middle school math teacher) interested.

The city has not suffered through Arby’s-lessness forever: there used to be several locations in the city at malls including the Eaton Centre and Scarborough Town Centre, as well as a small handful of standalone locations, like a restaurant at Yonge and Eglinton.

Over the past decade-or-so, however, Toronto Arby’s locations have systematically closed, leading the chain’s small-yet-mighty fan base to helplessly cry out: “Where are the meats?”

This isn’t the first time a controversial fast-food chain in Toronto has been the subject of online discourse. Back in 2022, Taco Bell closed the majority of their Toronto locations, leaving only three, which led to some hilarious conspiracy theories.

Though not interested in eating an Arby’s sandwich ever, I, for one, will be waiting with bated breath to see whether the Arby’s Army can affect the kind of positive change the city needs.