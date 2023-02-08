Arash Madani off Sportsnet's Blue Jays' broadcasts after 14 seasons

With the Toronto Blue Jays’ season underway next month, Sportsnet announced its broadcast team for the 2023 campaign earlier today.

While it’s filled with familiar faces, such as Buck Martinez, Dan Shulman, and Hazel Mae, the lack of a certain member of the broadcast team drew many eyeballs, as longtime sideline reporter Arash Madani was absent from the network’s announcement.

Check out your @BlueJays on @Sportsnet broadcast team!🎥🎙️ Join the crew for #BlueJays action on TV & https://t.co/av8g1gFeHC or across the @Sportsnet Radio Network all season long. PLUS, new this season, tune in via live audio stream on https://t.co/GiJrZ7NyHS & the SN App pic.twitter.com/gkinMO49Ka — Sportsnet PR (@SportsnetPR) February 8, 2023

Arden Zwelling appears to have replaced Madani’s spot, working alongside Mae on the field.

Madani first joined Sportsnet in 2009, making his debut on MLB broadcasts later that year.

While his absence from Blue Jays broadcasts is notable, he is still working for the network.

“Arash remains a valuable member of the Sportsnet team and will be focused on reporting and in-depth storytelling across other Sportsnet properties. He will also be a regular cross-platform contributor on Sportsnet original programming like Tim & Friends,” a Sportsnet spokesperson wrote in an email to Daily Hive.

Madani is currently in Glendale, Arizona, covering this upcoming weekend’s Super Bowl from State Farm Stadium between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

Outside of his work in football and baseball, Madani has also reported on the NHL, NBA, tennis, soccer, and Olympics, among other assignments in his 14 years with Sportsnet.

It’s been a transitional year for Toronto’s broadcast team as a whole, with Shulman returning in a full-time role to call upwards of 130 regular-season games, including a stated goal to call all 81 home games.

Pat Tabler was let go by Sportsnet last fall after having worked on the network’s broadcasts since 2005.

Meanwhile, there was some open uncertainty around Martinez’s future as a broadcaster, but it was first reported in January that he’d be returning before official confirmation came today.

Caleb Joseph, who played seven seasons in the MLB including three games in Toronto in 2020, is working alongside Jamie Campbell and Joe Siddall as an analyst.