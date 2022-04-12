Here's when April's Full Pink Moon will illuminate Canadian skies

Let’s ring in spring with the first full moon of the season! The Full Pink Moon will rise in the sky this weekend.

According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, April’s Full Pink Moon will rise on Saturday, April 16, at 2:57 pm, but it won’t be visible until sunset.

While April’s moon is called the Pink Moon, it has nothing to do with the colour of the celestial body. The name comes from moss phlox, a pink flower that grows in the eastern US. Moss phlox blooms at this time of year, hence the name.

Other names for the moon also reference the spring season. For example, the Algonquin name for the moon is Breaking Ice Moon, according to the Farmer’s Almanac. The Lakota name is Moon When the Ducks Come Back.

It’s also called Frog Moon, Moon When the Geese Lay Eggs, Moon When the Streams Are Again Navigable and Sucker Moon.

Check out the Old Farmer’s Almanac to see when April’s Full Pink Moon will be visible in your area. Happy moongazing!