A shining pillar of contemporary architecture, Azure Grove is set to raise the bar of what a distinctive landmark will look like in Langley.

After the phenomenal success of its Aristotle development in Langley, ML Emporio Properties will unveil Azure Grove during its Saturday, April 27 grand opening.

Nestled within Langley’s sought-after Carvolth Village neighbourhood, on a quiet street, discover Azure Grove. Conceived by Wilson Chang Architect, the two six-storey wood framed low rises will offer a total of 273 studios up to three-bedroom and den residences with angled balconies to expand views and bathe the homes in natural light.

The homes strikingly blend elegance with comfort, showcasing expansive windows, premium wide plank laminate flooring, and bedroom closets outfitted with built-in organizers.

Ready to get cooking? The chef-inspired kitchens offer Samsung appliances, including a French door refrigerator, full slab quartz backsplash and countertops, spacious peninsulas (most homes), full-height custom cabinetry, and so much more.

The ensuite comes equipped with deep soaker tubs, frameless glass walk-in showers, sleek and stylish framed vanity mirrors, and large format modern-inspired wall and floor tiles that invite pure relaxation.

With ML Emporio, you can expect a quality project with strong amenities — more than 9,000 square feet, in fact. It starts with the fully equipped fitness centre complete with studio space with wall-to-wall mirrors for yoga, stretch, and dance.

In such a boutique development, you’ll be pleasantly surprised to find out there are three different landscaped rooftop patios with BBQ entertainment options; creating great memories with family and friends under an umbrella of stars.

A beautifully landscaped private courtyard connects the two buildings with stylish wood panels to add warmth and act as a transition to the pedestrian-friendly greenway adjacent to the site, as well as a children’s play area with craft tables.

That’s only the beginning: An exclusive social lounge with a fully equipped kitchen, dining room, and lounge area will be the perfect place for socializing and entertaining.

For those who work remotely, there will be a professional business centre with a private office and individual desks. When it is time to unwind and kick back, head to the game lounge equipped with foosball tables, TVs, and arcade games.

At Azure Grove, you can stay connected to everything that matters to you, with a dense network of walking and biking trails, as well as public transit routes, making it easy to embrace an environmentally friendly lifestyle.

Within minutes from your doorstep also lie all the amenities you’ll need — shopping, restaurants, cafes, schools, and more.

Azure Grove is a comfortable walk from a future elementary school; Yorkson Creek Middle School; R.E. Mountain Secondary School, known for its international baccalaureate program; and Yorkson Community Park with their sports fields, baseball diamonds, bike park, and dog park.

The Langley Events Centre and Willoughby Community Centre are a short ride away by either bike or car. If you’d like to venture out a little further, Azure Grove is situated conveniently to access the Trans-Canada Highway, Golden Ears Bridge, and 200 Street Corridor via car or from the Carvolth Transit Exchange; while most of Langley is within a few minutes of it.

Azure Grove is part of a unique urban lifestyle that offers Mother Nature’s best at your doorstep. With a modern design by a respected seasoned developer in a desirable up-and-coming location, expect the Azure Grove project to sell quickly.

Mark your calendars: Azure Grove’s grand opening happens on Saturday, April 27 beginning at noon at the Surrey presentation centre, 10522 King George Boulevard, Surrey. With prices starting from only $299K, Azure Grove will sell fast. Register now at azuregrovelangley.ca or call 604-363-5654.