New movies and shows to watch on Apple TV+ this weekend

Spending the weekend with Apple TV+ might not be a bad idea this time around.

The streaming service has released a new Tom Hanks-led film about a man, his dog, robot, and an apocalyptic wasteland Earth.

There’s also the new season of the show centring around budding writer Emily Dickinson, and a star-studded roster from last week including Jennifer Aniston, Steve Carrell, Reese Witherspoon, and O’Shea Jackson Jr.

Here are all the new titles that launched on Apple TV+ as of November 5:

Starring Tom Hanks and Screen Actors Guild Award-winner Caleb Landry Jones in Finch, a man, a robot, and a dog form an unlikely family in a powerful and moving adventure of one man’s quest to ensure that his beloved canine companion will be cared for after he’s gone. Hanks stars as Finch, a robotics engineer and one of the few survivors of a cataclysmic solar event that has left the world a wasteland.

In the third season of Apple’s Peabody Award-winning and GLAAD Media Award-nominated Dickinson, Emily Dickinson’s most productive time as an artist falls amid the raging American Civil War and an equally fierce battle that divides her own family. As Emily tries to heal the divides around her, she wonders if art can help keep hope alive, and whether the future can be better than the past.

A new, breakthrough live action series from creators Jack McBrayer and children’s TV veteran and author, Angela C. Santomero that aims to ignite kindness through exploring empathy, humor, playfulness and imagination.

Anchored around Emmy Award nominee Jack McBrayer’s infectious positivity and whimsical humor, Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show invites preschoolers into a world where a little act of kindness can change the world.

A new six-episode Korean-language Apple Original series directed and executive produced by visionary filmmaker Kim Jee-Woon and based on the popular Korean webtoon of the same name by Hongjacga. Dr. Brain marks the first Korean-language series to debut on Apple TV+.

The series follows a brilliant brain scientist, Sewon, who suffers a horrific personal tragedy when his family falls victim to a mysterious accident. Desperate to uncover what happened, he goes to extraordinary lengths to solve the tragic mystery by conducting “brain syncs” with the dead to access their memories for clues.

Here are a few titles worth checking out on Apple TV+ from October:

Inspired by NBA star Kevin Durant’s experiences, Swagger explores the world of youth basketball, along with the players, their families, and coaches who walk the fine line between dreams and ambition, and opportunism and corruption. Off the court, the show reveals what it’s like to grow up in America.

Set across multiple continents, Invasion is a sweeping, ten-episode science fiction drama from Academy Award-nominated and two-time Emmy Award-nominated producer Simon Kinberg (X-Men films, Deadpool films, and The Martian).

From visionary showrunner and executive producer David S. Goyer, Foundation is the highly anticipated epic saga that marks the first-ever on-screen adaptation of Isaac Asimov’s iconic, award-winning novel series of the same name.

When revolutionary Dr. Hari Seldon predicts the impending fall of the Empire, he and a band of loyal followers venture to the far reaches of the galaxy to establish The Foundation in an attempt to rebuild and preserve the future of civilization.

Starring Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carell, The Morning Show is an Emmy Award-winning series, and has been honoured with a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for Jennifer Aniston, a Critics’ Choice Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for Billy Crudup, as well as three Golden Globe Award nominations just shortly after its premiere.

Picking up after the explosive events of season one, season two finds the Morning Show team emerging from the wreckage of season one.

Starring Eugenio Derbez, Acapulco is a new, bilingual comedy series that tells the story of twenty-something Máximo Gallardo (Enrique Arrizon), whose dream comes true when he gets the job of a lifetime as a cabana boy at the hottest resort in Acapulco.

With new episodes every other Thursday, The Problem With Jon Stewart is a multiple-season, single-issue series with Stewart exploring complex topics through the differing perspectives of stakeholders, experts and individuals confronting these challenges.

In this week’s new episode, Jon sits down with Claudia Sahm, a former Federal Reserve economist Larry Summers. They discuss income inequality and how the disparity only grows bigger as time goes on.