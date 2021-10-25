5 things to try out on Apple's new AirPods (3rd generation)

Earlier this month, Apple announced its latest AirPods (3rd generation) with a major redesign from its earlier models.

The new design is lightweight and has a stem that is 33% shorter than the 2nd generation model. Its new design aligns closer to the AirPods Pro but comes in at a lower cost.

For those looking at the new AirPods (3rd generation), here are five things to try out with these smaller headphones:

Go for a sweaty workout or head out in the rain

You can go for a vigorous walk, run, or workout, or head out in the rain, as the new AirPods are sweat and water-resistant. Not only are the headphones themselves resistant to sweat and water, but the case has an IPX4 rating for sweat and water resistance.

While you’re at it, let Siri read your messages

You don’t have to look at your phone when you can have your text messages announced, and read to you. Siri can read alerts and reply to messages for you using just your voice.

Make a FaceTime call or listen to tunes

While it isn’t noise cancelling like the AirPods Pro, the new AirPods include a custom high dynamic range amplifier, taking its sound quality to the next level with computational audio features, like Adaptive EQ and spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. The head tracking also allows Group FaceTime calls to feel more immersive than ever before. A new acoustic mesh covers the microphone to reduce wind noise, so your voice is crisp and clear on calls.

Check out the new skin-detect sensor

The new AirPods has an innovative way to detect when they are in your ear. According to Apple, a “new skin detect optical sensor, when combined with the accelerometer, helps the new AirPods to better determine whether they are in your ears or in your pockets.” So there is better detection on when AirPods can turn on and turn off playback.

You can also press to play, pause, and skip through songs, or answer and end calls through the force sensor located on the stem.

Let the music play for hours

There is now up to 6 hours of battery life on a single charge, which is an hour more compared to the 2nd generation AirPods. And speaking of battery, the new AirPods are also now part of the MagSafe ecosystem, so they can magnetically align your AirPods on the charger.

The new AirPods (3rd generation) will be available for $239 beginning Tuesday, October 26.

For those looking for AirPods but less expensive, the 2nd generation is also available at $179. And the AirPods Pro now comes with MagSafe Charging Case and goes for $329.

Apple also says that all new AirPods come with six months of free Apple Music.