New Apple Sports app launches today on iPhone

Apple has taken yet another step into the world of sports.

Today, Apple announced the launch of Apple Sports, a new application available on the App Store for iPhone devices, available immediately for download in Canada, the US, and the UK.

The primary purpose of the app is live score updates — featuring 12 leagues at launch — and the ability for users to prioritize the scores of their favourite teams.

The technology itself isn’t anything you wouldn’t be able to find in other apps, as it’s a pretty basic application, set to deliver real-time updates for scores across major leagues.

Here’s what’s available on the app today:

MLS

NBA

NCAA basketball (men’s and women’s)

NHL

MLB

Bundesliga

LaLiga

Liga MX

Ligue 1

Premier League

Serie A

The NFL isn’t yet available at launch until they are in-season, with other top sports such as tennis, F1, and curling also noticeably absent from the app.

Given the nature of the design, Apple is prioritizing speed and reliability, without the presence of ads. It’s intended to be integrated into previously existing Apple services, as there’s no news on the app, either — all sports news will remain on the Apple News app.

The app isn’t intended to be a notification-heavy app either, with all notifications about the games still coming from the TV or News apps itself.

Select games will also feature live betting odds (with the option to turn the feature off), as well as an option to watch the game via the Apple TV app if the user has a subscription for wherever the game is being broadcast.

Apple launched its foray into sports back in 2022 with Friday Night Baseball, a weekly MLB doubleheader available exclusively through the streaming service Apple TV+. In 2023, they acquired their first full sports league, offering full coverage of the MLS season through the MLS Season Pass subscription.