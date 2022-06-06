Apple is adding "edit" and "undo send" functions for iMessage

Bye bye bad grammar and accidentally sent texts.

Apple is adding “edit” and “undo send” functions for messages sent through iMessage, the tech just giant just revealed while rolling out major landmark changes coming in the next year to its operating systems.

You will also be able to mark conversations and text threads as unread to flag items you’d like to revisit at a later time.

The trio of new changes — edit, undo and unread — in iMessage are among the most requested by users, said Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of Software Engineering.

After an iMessage is sent, the users will be able to use “undo send” and “edit” buttons to either modify or delete their messages.

Users can edit or recall a message for up to 15 minutes after sending it, or recover recently deleted messages for up to 30 days after deletion.

SharePlay is also coming to Messages, which will make it possible for users to access synced content — like songs or movies and shared playback controls, all while chatting in Messages.

The features will be available through iOS 16 this fall, although the exact date of the rollout for the new iteration has not yet been revealed.

The announcement was made Monday morning at the tech giant’s Worldwide Developer Conference at Apple Park in California, where the company spills the beans about what’s forthcoming for software and hardware.

Other major announcements include a new flagship M2 chip that promises to increase processing speeds. The MacBook Air will be the first laptop to get the second generation M2 chip, and has been completely redesigned around the revolutionary chip.