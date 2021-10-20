A prominent anti-lockdown activist based in Metro Vancouver has gotten sick with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the virus he’s spent the past months arguing doesn’t deserve such a severe response.

Ryan Kulbaba of Surrey created a Facebook post on October 18 describing his intense illness, but stopped short of saying it could be COVID-19. Instead he suggested it could be a case of influenza.

“I’ve never been more sick,” he wrote. “It’s morphed into hot cold body chills, a more severe respiratory cough feeling, muscle fatigue after doing anything, zero energy, sore eyes, hard to walk … Maybe a severe flu?”

Kulbaba did not say whether he’d sought COVID-19 testing.

“I don’t know what the fuck I have, but this is by far the worst I’ve felt combined with the length of time being sick ever. Holy fuck!” he wrote.

The outspoken opponent of COVID-19 restrictions helped organize the BC Freedom Mega Rally last year to protest lockdowns, mask mandates, vaccine mandates, quarantines, travel bans, and physical distancing requirements.

Some of his previous Facebook profile pictures include slogans such as “I trust my immune system not an experimental vaccine.”

Some of Kulbaba’s Facebook friends and followers encouraged him to take Ivermectin horse de-wormer while others told him to seek medical treatment.