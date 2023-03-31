After news story, anonymous donor comes forward to give kidney for transplant

An anonymous donor has come forward to give a BC man in desperate need of a kidney his wish.

Last month, we shared a story about a family in dire need of a kidney, and nearly two months later, the BC family received the news they have been desperate for.

We heard from Tiffani Warnick on Friday, who said our story and related social media posts would quite possibly “save my husband’s life. Thank you.”

We initially connected with Warnick last month, who shared her husband Anthony Lynch’s story with Daily Hive, representing many BC residents’ heartbreaking reality.

Lynch was dealing with kidney failure.

One of the story’s most tragic aspects was that their nine-year-old daughter had to grapple with the reality of potentially losing her father around Christmas time.

“Dad, are you going to die?” the daughter, Stephanie, asked.

They finally have a positive answer to that question.

“We got the call last Friday, an anonymous donor has come forward and been approved. My husband will have his transplant surgery on May 29th!” Warnick told Daily Hive in an email.

Before the family received this news, they were told they might have to wait up to a year on a waitlist.

“She is so upset that she can’t do things with her dad. She is sad that he can’t see her skate and is devastated that her dad will miss another competition,” Warnick told Daily Hive last month.

Thankfully, for this family, it looks like there’s going to be a happy ending.