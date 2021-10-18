Vancouver's Anna Cathcart lands "To All The Boys" spinoff at Netflix

Lara Jean’s little sister is getting her very own show.

Vancouver native Anna Cathcart, who shot to stardom from Netflix’s To All The Boys movies starring Lana Condor and Noah Centineo, will be reprising her character in a spin-off.

Anna’s character Kitty Song Covey, now a teenager in her own right, will navigate her own high school romances in the drama-comes Xo, Kitty, the streamer announced on Oct. 18.

The character is based on the wildly popular To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before book series by Jenny Han.

After successfully matchmaking her older sister Lara and her boyfriend Peter, Kitty thinks she’s an expert in love — until she faces her own struggles with a long-distance boyfriend (and realizes relationships are more complicated than she thought).

Jenny Han penned the pilot, along with Siobhan Vivian.

Cathcart also confirmed the news with her own Instagram post. “cat’s out of the bag, or should i say kitty @netflix grab your helmets kids this is gonna be a wild ride,” she wrote via Instagram on Oct. 18, captioning a screenshot of a Variety article.

“You have no idea how long I’ve waited to share this with ya’ll!…Still doesn’t feel real,” she added over an Instagram story.

The 18-year-old actress is born and raised in Vancouver, and graduated from Churchill Secondary School last June.

All three original movies — To All The Boys I Loved Before, To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, and To All The Boys: Always and Forever — were shot in the Lower Mainland.

Kerrisdale’s Point Grey Secondary stood in for Portland’s Adler High School, which will likely re-appear in the new spin-off.

Other key locations used in the film were in North Vancouver (the Corner Café) and Langley (the Covey’s family home).

Anna previously chatted with Daily Hive about shooting the original movies. “It’s pretty wild because of that parallel that’s happening,” she told Daily Hive in an interview back in February.

“We shot this and I was in Grade 10, so at the time I wasn’t going through it as much. Now watching it and my friends getting ready to watch it, it’s so weird,” she added.

Cathcart particularly liked filming with her on-screen sisters Lana Candor and Janel Parrish in Langley. “Filming at the Covey house is so fun,” Anna added. “It has so many memories — it’s in Langley. It’s so fun getting to shoot locally and be in our home province, which is the best. A lot of Kitty scenes are obviously based out of the Covey house.”

Anna often shares social media posts shot around Vancouver: last summer, she was enjoyed a water bike ride around False Creek.

She also celebrated her milestone 18th birthday with a stunning spread by Charcuterie Vancouver.

Xo, Kitty will be a half-hourlong, 10-episode series. Production details have yet to be announced, but the series will likely be shot in Vancouver.