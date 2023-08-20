Animal activists storm East Vancouver races after a series of horse deaths

Hastings Racecourse was hosting its seasonal Friday Night Live Racing when some unexpected visitors emerged from the crowd.

A group of animal activists appeared from the crowd to protest the event after a series of horse deaths occurred at the racetrack over the summer.

The activists positioned themselves in front of the racetrack and held banners that read “4 horses dead in 3 weeks.”

One banner detailed one of the deaths that took place, reading “Lent Me Twenty: flipped over backwards, struck his head on the ground, and died of his injuries.”

It was revealed in a press release that one of the activists jumped over the racetrack fence and sprinted through the field. This halted the horse races, and a chase between the activist and the staff ensued.

As written on the banners, four horses died at Hastings Racecourse within three weeks this summer. This was confirmed by the Public Safety Ministry.

One horse died after flipping over backwards and striking its head, as written on one banner.

Two horses were euthanized after obtaining unrecoverable injuries as a result of falls during the races. The last death occurred when the horse fell during a timed workout and was pronounced deceased.

The news release reports that one of the activists attending said, “there have been next to no repercussions for the individuals responsible for placing the horses in these fatal circumstances.”

Daily Hive has reached out to Hastings Racecourse for a comment.