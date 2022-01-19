André Leon Talley, Vogue's first Black editor, dies at 73

Fashion trailblazer André Leon Talley has died at age 73. Known for his instrumental direction of fashion and culture, he passed in a New York hospital on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.

TMZ reported the news late last night. According to TMZ, sources close to Talley say it is unclear what health issues he was fighting at the time of his death. Talley upended the fashion scene in the ’80s and ’90s as he worked his way up the ranks of Vogue Magazine, claiming the title of creative director in 1988. From there, he worked with Vogue in varying positions until leaving in 2013.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andre Leon Talley (@andreltalley) In an Instagram post confirming his passing, Talley’s team recounts his many accolades. “Mr. Talley was the larger-than-life, longtime creative director at Vogue during its rise to dominance as the world’s fashion bible. Over the past five decades, as an international icon was a close confidant of Yves Saint Laurent, Karl Lagerfeld, Paloma Picasso, Diane von Furstenberg, Bethann Hardison, Manolo Blahnik, and he had a penchant for discovering, nurturing and celebrating young designers. His byline appeared in Vanity Fair, HG, Interview, Ebony and Women’s Wear Daily, and he was the editor of Numero Russia… ”

Talley was not only the first Black man to obtain his position at Vogue but was influential in developing Black models like Naomi Campbell during his tenure.