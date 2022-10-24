Amy Audibert leaves Raptors' broadcast for new gig with Miami Heat

Amy Audibert is heading south.

After just one season as a member of the Toronto Raptors’ broadcast crew as a sideline reporter and studio analyst on Sportsnet, Audibert has been hired by the Miami Heat to join their radio and television broadcast this year.

Audibert, a Niagara Falls, Ontario, native, had previously played college basketball at the University of Miami from 2003-2007.

“I am absolutely thrilled to join the Miami Heat,” said Audibert about the role in a release. “After already fulfilling a basketball dream in suiting up for the Miami Hurricanes, returning to Miami to cover the game that I love so much at the highest level is truly a full circle story. I am so excited to continue a career with an organization that is committed to the excellence required to be a championship contender each year!” Audibert had previously posted a goodbye message to Raptors earlier this month on Twitter, though had yet to announce her next move.

🚨 Life/Career Update 🚨

& a few thoughts before this glorious chapter covering the Raptors closes

✌️🫶🏼 🏀 pic.twitter.com/vCeQJMvfPY — Amy Audibert (@AmyAudibert) October 1, 2022

Audibert will be making her debut tonight against a familiar opponent when the Raptors visit Miami for the second time in three days. In Canada, tonight’s game will be broadcast on Sportsnet, so you can likely expect some sort of sendoff.