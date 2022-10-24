Amy Audibert leaves Raptors' broadcast for new gig with Miami Heat
Amy Audibert is heading south.
After just one season as a member of the Toronto Raptors’ broadcast crew as a sideline reporter and studio analyst on Sportsnet, Audibert has been hired by the Miami Heat to join their radio and television broadcast this year.
Audibert, a Niagara Falls, Ontario, native, had previously played college basketball at the University of Miami from 2003-2007.
“I am absolutely thrilled to join the Miami Heat,” said Audibert about the role in a release. “After already fulfilling a basketball dream in suiting up for the Miami Hurricanes, returning to Miami to cover the game that I love so much at the highest level is truly a full circle story. I am so excited to continue a career with an organization that is committed to the excellence required to be a championship contender each year!”
Audibert had previously posted a goodbye message to Raptors earlier this month on Twitter, though had yet to announce her next move.
🚨 Life/Career Update 🚨
& a few thoughts before this glorious chapter covering the Raptors closes
✌️🫶🏼 🏀 pic.twitter.com/vCeQJMvfPY
— Amy Audibert (@AmyAudibert) October 1, 2022
Audibert will be making her debut tonight against a familiar opponent when the Raptors visit Miami for the second time in three days. In Canada, tonight’s game will be broadcast on Sportsnet, so you can likely expect some sort of sendoff.
“Amy Audibert is an emerging broadcast talent with roots here in Miami. Her extensive knowledge of the game and the excitement with which she conveys her stories will be something Heat fans will quickly come to appreciate and enjoy,” said Ted Ballard, Miami Heat vice president and executive director of broadcasting. “We look forward to adding yet another exceptionally versatile and skilled broadcaster to what has become an extremely deep pool of talent on all of our platforms.”
Per the Heat, Audibert will be on the radio for home games with Jason Jackson and will be paired with Will Manso as the studio analyst in Fort Lauderdale for the Bally Sports television broadcast during road games.
Savanna Hamilton will be replacing Audibert on the Sportsnet broadcasts this season as a sideline reporter, announced earlier this month.
Welcome to the team, @SavHamilton11! 🌟 https://t.co/WeJZIl41DX
— Sportsnet PR (@SportsnetPR) October 10, 2022