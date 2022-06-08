Amber Heard reacts to Johnny Depp joining TikTok after the turbulent trial

Johnny Depp has created a TikTok account just a week after a verdict was reached in his tumultuous defamation trial with Amber Heard.

The account went live on Tuesday with a video and a message to the Pirates of the Caribbean star’s fans.

“To all of my most treasured, loyal, and unwavering supporters. We’ve been everywhere together, we have seen everything together. We have walked the same road together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared,” the TikTok caption reads.

“And now, we will all move forward together. You are, as always, my employers and once again I am whittled down to no way to say thank you, other than just by saying thank you. So, thank you. My love and respect, JD.”

The TikTok shows several shots of Depp driving to the trial with fans holding up signs of support and him performing on stage.

Depp had sued Heard for the sum of $50 million for three counts of defamation, and in turn, she launched a countersuit for $100 million.

On June 1, the jury ruled in favour of Depp, who will be awarded $15 million in damages. The jury found that Depp’s lawyers proved all the elements of defamation.

The trial was a hot topic online and on social media for weeks. Full live streams of the trial were available to watch on YouTube and Twitch, many of which had commentary from armchair law experts and actual lawyers.

Depp’s TikTok account racked up over nine million followers overnight, with fans commenting messages of support like “WE HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR YOU 🙏🏼❤️❤️❤️” and “CONGRATS, JOHNNY! 🖤”

Heard’s representatives released a statement the same day the TikTok was posted.

“As Johnny Depp says he’s ‘moving forward,’ women’s rights are moving backward,” Heard’s spokesperson told ET. “The verdict’s message to victims of domestic violence is…be afraid to stand up and speak out.”

In February of 2019, Depp sued Heard after The Washington Post published an op-ed written by heard. The op-ed was titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change.”

In the article, Heard said she had become a public figure representing domestic abuse. Depp blamed the allegations against him as the primary reason he was dropped from the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

The trial took many twists and turns, featuring a variety of witnesses and photo and video evidence.

Nearly three million people were awaiting the verdict via the Law&Crime Network on YouTube.

