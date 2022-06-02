Amber Alerts to appear on Instagram in Canada soon

Amber Alerts for abducted children will soon appear in the Instagram feeds of Canadian users as they scroll.

The company announced Thursday it’s launching Amber Alerts on the app for 25 countries. The feature will be available in the coming weeks and has already begun rolling out.

“We know that the chances of finding a missing child increase when more people are on the lookout, especially in the first few hours,” Instagram said in a statement. “With this update, if an Amber Alert is activated by law enforcement and you are in the designated search area, the alert will now appear in your Instagram feed.”

The alerts will appear in-feed and contain details such as the child’s photo, description, and where they were last seen.

To figure out a user’s location for applicable Amber Alerts, Instagram looks at the city listed in a user’s profile, their IP address, and location services if they’re turned on.

The countries that are part of the new Instagram Amber Alert program include Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Ecuador, Greece, Guatemala, Ireland, Jamaica, Korea, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Malta, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Romania, South Africa, Taiwan, Ukraine, the UK, the United Arab Emirates, and the US.

Amber Alerts have been displaying on Facebook since 2015.