Amber Alert issued in BC for baby last seen in Surrey

Authorities issued an Amber Alert Saturday for a two-month-old baby last seen in Surrey.

The baby girl’s name is Ari Jenna Rose McCauley, and police believe she’s been abducted.

Surrey RCMP have named 27-year-old Skylar William McCauley as a suspect, saying he may be travelling with the girl in a 2002 white Chevy Suburban with the licence plate RD8 62E.

Police describe the suspect as white, approximately 5’8″, and about 250 pounds. He’s reported to have short, dirty blond hair with blond facial stubble. He was last seen wearing a tan or beige canvas jacket wit ha hood and blue jeans.

The baby is also described as white, though her clothing is unknown. Her last known location was near 176 and 47 Avenue in Surrey.

Anyone who sees the baby or the suspect is directed not to approach them and call 911.