Amazon's new virtual try-on lets you see if the shoe fits using your phone (VIDEO)

The future is here!

You can now try-on shoes from the comfort of your own home, or on the go using the Amazon Shopping app.

The online retailer announced a new feature called Virtual Try-On for Shoes, which allows shoppers to see how a new pair of kicks might look on themselves from every angle using their phone’s camera.

“Amazon Fashion’s goal is to create innovative experiences that make shopping for fashion online easier and more delightful for customers,” said Muge Erdirik Dogan, president of Amazon Fashion, in a statement.

Can shoe believe it?! 👟 Our latest innovation, Virtual Try-On for Shoes, lets you try on shoes from the comfort of your home or on the go. https://t.co/JkTNWMN2E5 pic.twitter.com/Clc3c1uW8m — Amazon (@amazon) June 9, 2022

Customers in Canada and the US can now browse and “try-on” thousands of sneaker styles from brands like New Balance, Adidas, Reebok, Puma, Superga, Lacoste, Asics and Saucony.

How does it work?

Once you’ve found a shoe your interested in, tap the “Virtual Try-On” button below the image of the product and point your phone camera at your feet. An augmented reality (AR) version of the shoes will show up on your feet. You can even move your feet to see if the shoe pops from every angle.

Shoppers can also change the shoe’s colours by scrolling through the carousel of options without leaving the feature. If you want a second opinion, you can even take a photo of the virtual shoe and share it with friends or on social media.

Living in AR

This isn’t the first time Amazon has tapped in to AR. You can also virtually design and decorate your home with furniture from Amazon using a feature called View in Your Room.

Other companies are also dipping their feet in virtual try-ons. Walmart announced its plans to acquire virtual fitting room platform Zeekit in May 2021.

Major tech companies like Pinterest, Google and Snapchat have already taken advantage of AR, allowing users to try on makeup, apparel and accessories.