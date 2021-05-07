New movies and shows to watch on Amazon Prime Video this weekend

As we welcome in the first weekend of May, Amazon Prime Video is showcasing a couple of new titles to keep you occupied all weekend.

They’ve launched a biopic about one of the biggest international music superstars of our time, a flick following a pair of Irish lovers, and older titles from April.

If you’re looking to stay glued to the screen all weekend, here’s what’s worth watching on Amazon Prime.

The Boy From Medellín (Amazon Original)

From Academy Award®-nominated and Emmy-winning filmmaker Matthew Heineman comes an astonishingly intimate portrait of one of the biggest international music superstars of our time. The Boy From Medellín follows J Balvin as he prepares for the most important concert of his career — a sold-out stadium show in his hometown of Medellín, Colombia.

Wild Mountain Thyme

A pair of star-crossed lovers in Ireland get caught up in their family’s land dispute.

Here are titles that dropped on the streaming service earlier in April:

Without Remorse (Amazon Original)

The film follows an elite Navy SEAL who uncovers an international conspiracy while seeking justice for the murder of his pregnant wife in Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse, the explosive origin story of action hero John Clark –one of the most popular characters in author Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan universe. The title stars Michael B. Jordan, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Jamie Bell.

Stowaway (Exclusive Content)

On a mission headed to Mars, an unintended stowaway accidentally causes severe damage to the spaceship’s life-support systems. Facing dwindling resources and a potentially fatal outcome, the crew is forced to make an impossible decision.

Saina

Saina follows the story of Saina Nehwal, a professional badminton player who ranked number 1 in the sport.

Nos4a2 – Season 2

Charlie Manx, a seductive immortal who feeds off the souls of children, has his whole world threatened when a young woman in New England discovers she has a dangerous gift.

Set in an idyllic suburb of Dublin, Brian Gleeson (Peaky Blinders, The Bisexual), stars as Frank Marron, a 32-year-old catastrophe; a misanthropic fantasist in arrested development who’s convinced that the world owes him.

Wander

Aaron Eckhart, Tommy Lee Jones and Heather Graham star in the edge-of-your-seat thriller following Arthur Bretnik, a paranoid private investigator with a troubled past. After Bretnik (Eckhart) is hired to investigate a suspicious death in the town of Wander, he becomes convinced the case is linked to the same “conspiracy cover up” that caused the death of his daughter.

Mr. Mercedes – Season 1 – Season 3

A retired detective sets out on a dangerous and potentially felonious crusade when a serial killer begins tormenting him through a series of letters and emails.

Made For Love – Season 1 (Exclusive Content)

Here are a few things that dropped on the streaming service in March and April, in case you missed out:

Them – Season 1

From breakout creator Little Marvin and executive producer Lena Waithe, Them is a limited anthology series that explores terror in America. The first season, set in the 1950s, centres on a Black family that moves from North Carolina to an all-white Los Angeles.

2067

2067 chronicles one man’s journey to the future to save a dying world.

The Priest

A priest and a police officer are trying to solve a set of mysterious suicides. As their investigation closes in, they discover another crime with even farther-reaching consequences.

The War With Grandpa

Upset that he has to share the room he loves with his grandfather, Peter decides to declare war in an attempt to get it back.

LOL: Last One Laughing Italy – Season 1 (Amazon Original)

Ten of the best comedians in Italy are pitted against each other in this celebrity showdown. As the clock counts down in this six-hour competition, their objective is to eliminate others from the house by making each other laugh. The last comedian who stays in the house, without laughing, wins the grand prize of one million euros.

The Spongebob Movie: Sponge On The Run

SpongeBob SquarePants, his best friend Patrick, and the Bikini Bottom gang star in their most epic adventure movie yet! When SpongeBob’s beloved pet snail Gary goes missing, a path of clues leads SpongeBob and Patrick to the powerful King Poseidon, who has Gary held captive in the Lost City of Atlantic City.

Invincible S1 (Amazon Original)

Based on the groundbreaking comic book from Robert Kirkman (the creator of The Walking Dead), the story revolves around 17-year-old Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), who’s just like every other guy his age — except his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons). The hour-per-episode series also stars Sandra Oh, Zazie Beetz, Gillian Jacobs, Zachary Quinto, Jason Mantzoukas, Melise, Mark Hamill, Mahershala Ali, Seth Rogen and more.