Everything coming to Amazon Prime Video this October

It’s officially spooky season and Amazon Prime Video is offering a slew of chilling titles to get you in the Halloween spirit.

The streaming service is releasing a wide variety of titles to keep you hooked all October.

From a masterful documentary about the Toronto Maple Leafs to Justin Bieber, an I Know What You Did Last Summer remake, the complete The Kids in the Hall series, and everything in between, there’s no shortage of streaming potential in October.

With a few trailers sprinkled in between, along with each title’s corresponding date, here’s what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video in October.

October 1

The only story that’s bigger than the game is the one about the team behind it. Get a behind-the-scenes look at the 2020-2021 NHL season with All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs in the first All or Nothing franchise to follow an NHL team. During a season unlike any before it, the series follows the team on-and-off the ice as they become the first all-Canadian North Division Champions, before facing off against their Original Six rival, the Montreal Canadiens, in the first round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Actor and lifelong Maple Leafs fan Will Arnett will narrate the series.

They are one of the most influential figures in American 20th century history. It’s time you learn their name. Both Pauli’s personal path and tireless advocacy foreshadowed some of the most politically consequential issues of our time. Told largely in Pauli’s own words, My Name is Pauli Murray is a candid recounting of that unique and extraordinary journey.

Heroes grow old and they may lose the ability to throw their enemies against the wall, but that doesn’t stop “Mascarita” from making the occasional move. In this long awaited sequel, follow the legendary retired wrestler and his ruthless partner Tony “El Canibal” as they join forces once again to face a new band of villains on the streets of Mexico City.

Bingo Hell (Welcome to the Blumhouse) (Amazon Original) (Amazon Original)

In the barrio of Oak Springs, there lives a strong and stubborn group of elderly friends who refuse to be gentrified. Their leader, Lupita, keeps them together as a community and family. However, their beloved bingo hall is about to be sold to a much more powerful force than money itself.

Black As Night (Welcome to the Blumhouse) (Amazon Original) (Amazon Original)

As part of the Blumhouse horror anthology, a teenage girl with self-esteem issues finds confidence in the most unlikely way, by spending her summer battling vampires that prey on New Orleans’ disenfranchised with the help of her best friend, the boy she’s always pined for, and a peculiar rich girl.

October 8

The Manor (Welcome to the Blumhouse) (Amazon Original) (Amazon Original)

After suffering a stroke, Judith Albright moves into a historic nursing home, where she begins to suspect something supernatural is preying on the residents. In order to escape, she’ll need to convince everyone around her that she doesn’t actually belong there after all, in this addition to the Welcome to the Blumhouse horror anthology.

This documentary follows the 27-year-old Canadian pop star’s journey back into the live music space during the pandemic. Helmed by award-winning filmmaker Michael D. Ratner (who directed Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil), this documentary focuses on the lead up to Bieber’s return to the stage for his first performance in three years. As Bieber prepares for his live-streamed New Year’s Eve 2020 show on the rooftop of the Beverly Hilton, viewers are taken on a revealing and exhilarating look into the singer’s inner circle.

Madres (Welcome to the Blumhouse) (Amazon Original) (Amazon Original)

As part of the Welcome to the Blumhouse horror anthology, a Mexican-American couple expecting their first child relocate to a migrant farming community in 1970s California. When the wife begins to experience strange symptoms and terrifying visions, she tries to determine if it’s related to a legendary curse or something more nefarious.

The iconic Canadian comedians known as the Kids in the Hall are returning to our TV screens soon! Prep for their return by re-watching the sketch comedy troupe that, more often than not, puts bizarre, unique, and insane twists in their skits from 1989–1995.

Jessy and Nessy is a series about Jessy, an innately curious little girl and her best friend, Nessy, a five-and-a-half-thousand-year- old purple sea monster. Jessy happens to see the world a little differently through her magical glasses called “Inspectacles.” Together, this unlikely duo explores life’s curiosities and reveals how all of these seemingly everyday curiosities have fantastical answers.

Moderated by Mexican actor and filmmaker Diego Luna, this Daytime Emmy® Award winner will prove that no subject is off the table when you have the right ingredients. Conversations unite experts and different personalities to touch fundamental topics of universal interest in contemporary societies, accompanied by the menus of well-known Mexican chefs.

October 15

Written and executive produced by Sara Goodman, I Know What You Did Last Summer is based on Lois Duncan’s 1973 novel, which was also the basis of the iconic 1997 film. One year after the fatal car accident that haunted their graduation night, a group of teenagers finds themselves bound together by a dark secret and stalked by a brutal killer. As they try to piece together who’s after them, they reveal the dark side of their seemingly perfect town—and themselves.

If You Give A Mouse A Cookie is a series based on the beloved books by Laura Numeroff and Felicia Bond. Meet Mouse, Pig, Moose, Dog and Cat and their favourite kids! When everyone gets together, one thing always leads to another in the most unexpected ways. You never know where things will end up, but you can be sure that if Mouse and Friends go on an adventure, THEN there is lots of fun to be had!

Physical strength is not enough to enter the elite group of the National Police in Spain. For the first time in its history, a camera crew has exclusive access to the extremely tough selection process for new members of the force, which lasts for more than seven months. In this docu-series, hundreds of applicants start with only a few passing the necessary tests to enter one of the most prestigious elite police forces in the world.

October 22

Once upon a time, football was just a game…Follow the creation of the English Premier League through the stories of those who lived it, and those who made the beautiful game a billion-pound business, such as Eric Cantona, David Beckham, Vinnie Jones, and Alan Shearer. Watch the goals, the glamour and the glory.

With the future of the human race at stake, a group of young men and women — bred for intelligence and obedience — embark on an expedition to colonize a distant planet. When they uncover disturbing secrets about the mission, they defy their training and begin to explore their most primitive natures. As life on the ship descends into chaos, they soon become consumed by fear, lust and an insatiable hunger for power.

October 29

In this biographical drama series, follow the life of Argentinian legend and prolific soccer player Diego Maradona from his beginnings in the city of Fiorito, to his time at Barcelona and the stage in Naples. Relive the key role the legend played in leading his national team to win the World Cup in Mexico in 1986.

When India won its freedom from the British, Hyderabad was still under the Nizam’s rule. The state became the epicentre of differing voices, most of them unheard. In this unique conversational drama, discover the struggle for freedom from the rarely told view of Hyperbadi.

From the studio behind Big Mouth, comes the smart, weird, and hilarious adult comedy about four middle school best friends on a never-ending quest for clout along Fairfax Avenue, Los Angeles’ pulsing heart of hypebeast culture. The series takes a modern look at the timeless struggle to be cooler than you are and to fit in while standing out.