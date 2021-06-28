Everything coming to Amazon Prime Video this July

The weather across the country is heating up in July and so too is Amazon Prime Video’s content for the new month.

There are a few old-school classics (hello Jumanji) along with some movies that are still playing in theatres (here’s looking at you, A Quiet Place Part II), and some original Amazon content like the Chris Pratt-led The Tomorrow Day.

Or who knows, maybe it’s time to start a new series?

Needless to say, there are plenty of viewing options heading towards Amazon Prime in July. Here are all the titles that will be launched with their corresponding dates with a few trailers sprinkled in between.

July 1

4 Blocks – Season 3

Lawrence Of Arabia

What Men Want

The Impossible

Jumanji (1995)

(1995) Soulmates – Season 1

Jerry Maguire

July 2

The Tomorrow War (Amazon Original)

Nancy Drew S1

Animales Humanos

July 8

Fatman

July 9

Luxe Listings Sydney – Season 1 (Amazon Original)

The Walking Dead: World Beyond – Season 1

July 13

La Familia S1

A Quiet Place II

July 14

Dreams Come True

Malik

July 15

Toofan

El Cid – Season 2 (Amazon Original)

July 16

Making The Cut – Season 2 (Amazon Original)

Bali

July 21

Dreams Come True

My Super Ex-Girlfriend

July 22

Narappa

Jodi

July 23

Jolt (Amazon Original)

Stargirl – Season 1 (Exclusive Content)

July 26

Sarpatta Parambarai

July 27

Quem Vai Ficar Com Mário

July 28

Dreams Come True

July 30

The Pursuit Of Love (Amazon Original)

(Amazon Original) ER – Season 1-15

5x Comédia – Season 1 (Amazon Original)

Moth Effect – Season 1 (Amazon Original)

Celebrity Hunted: Caccia all’uomo – Season 1-2 (Amazon Original)

O Melhor Verão das Nossas Vidas

July 31

Chhori

Everything Leaving Amazon Prime Video in July:

July 1

Five Feet Apart

Superstore

Homeland

American Horror Story

Glee

Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation

July 15

Bob’s Burgers

New Girl

Sons Of Anarchy

July 21