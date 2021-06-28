Everything coming to Amazon Prime Video this July
Jun 28 2021, 12:45 pm
The weather across the country is heating up in July and so too is Amazon Prime Video’s content for the new month.
There are a few old-school classics (hello Jumanji) along with some movies that are still playing in theatres (here’s looking at you, A Quiet Place Part II), and some original Amazon content like the Chris Pratt-led The Tomorrow Day.
Or who knows, maybe it’s time to start a new series?
Needless to say, there are plenty of viewing options heading towards Amazon Prime in July. Here are all the titles that will be launched with their corresponding dates with a few trailers sprinkled in between.
July 1
- 4 Blocks – Season 3
- Lawrence Of Arabia
- What Men Want
- The Impossible
- Jumanji (1995)
- Soulmates – Season 1
- Jerry Maguire
July 2
- The Tomorrow War (Amazon Original)
- Nancy Drew S1
- Animales Humanos
July 8
- Fatman
July 9
- Luxe Listings Sydney – Season 1 (Amazon Original)
- The Walking Dead: World Beyond – Season 1
July 13
- La Familia S1
- A Quiet Place II
July 14
- Dreams Come True
- Malik
July 15
- Toofan
- El Cid – Season 2 (Amazon Original)
July 16
- Making The Cut – Season 2 (Amazon Original)
- Bali
July 21
- My Super Ex-Girlfriend
July 22
- Narappa
- Jodi
July 23
- Jolt (Amazon Original)
- Stargirl – Season 1 (Exclusive Content)
July 26
- Sarpatta Parambarai
July 27
- Quem Vai Ficar Com Mário
July 28
July 30
- The Pursuit Of Love (Amazon Original)
- ER – Season 1-15
- 5x Comédia – Season 1 (Amazon Original)
- Moth Effect – Season 1 (Amazon Original)
- Celebrity Hunted: Caccia all’uomo – Season 1-2 (Amazon Original)
- O Melhor Verão das Nossas Vidas
July 31
- Chhori
Everything Leaving Amazon Prime Video in July:
July 1
- Five Feet Apart
- Superstore
- Homeland
- American Horror Story
- Glee
- Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation
July 15
- Bob’s Burgers
- New Girl
- Sons Of Anarchy
July 21
- Happy Endings
- Private Practice