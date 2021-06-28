Curated

Everything coming to Amazon Prime Video this July

Jun 28 2021
Amazon Prime Video

The weather across the country is heating up in July and so too is Amazon Prime Video’s content for the new month.

There are a few old-school classics (hello Jumanji) along with some movies that are still playing in theatres (here’s looking at you, A Quiet Place Part II), and some original Amazon content like the Chris Pratt-led The Tomorrow Day.

Or who knows, maybe it’s time to start a new series?

Needless to say, there are plenty of viewing options heading towards Amazon Prime in July. Here are all the titles that will be launched with their corresponding dates with a few trailers sprinkled in between.

July 1

  • 4 Blocks – Season 3
  • Lawrence Of Arabia
  • What Men Want
  • The Impossible
  • Jumanji (1995)
  • Soulmates – Season 1
  • Jerry Maguire

July 2

  • The Tomorrow War (Amazon Original)
  • Nancy Drew S1
  • Animales Humanos

July 8

  • Fatman 

July 9

  • Luxe Listings Sydney – Season 1 (Amazon Original)
  • The Walking Dead: World Beyond – Season 1 

July 13

  • La Familia S1
  • A Quiet Place II

July 14

  • Dreams Come True
  • Malik

July 15

  • Toofan
  • El Cid – Season 2 (Amazon Original)

July 16

  • Making The Cut – Season 2 (Amazon Original)
  • Bali

July 21

  • Dreams Come True
  • My Super Ex-Girlfriend

July 22

  • Narappa
  • Jodi

July 23

  • Jolt (Amazon Original)
  • Stargirl – Season 1 (Exclusive Content)

July 26

  • Sarpatta Parambarai

July 27

  • Quem Vai Ficar Com Mário

July 28

  • Dreams Come True 

July 30

  • The Pursuit Of Love (Amazon Original)
  • ER – Season 1-15
  • 5x Comédia – Season 1 (Amazon Original)
  • Moth Effect – Season 1 (Amazon Original)
  • Celebrity Hunted: Caccia all’uomo – Season 1-2 (Amazon Original)
  • O Melhor Verão das Nossas Vidas

July 31

  • Chhori

Everything Leaving Amazon Prime Video in July:

July 1

  • Five Feet Apart
  • Superstore
  • Homeland
  • American Horror Story
  • Glee
  • Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation

July 15

  • Bob’s Burgers
  • New Girl
  • Sons Of Anarchy

July 21

  • Happy Endings
  • Private Practice
