New movies and shows to watch on Amazon Prime Video this weekend

We made it to the Thanksgiving long weekend and we all have plenty to be thankful for — like Amazon giving us a slew of great content to watch.

The streaming platform has released another chapter to its Welcome to the Blumhouse horror anthology series. There’s a documentary about Justin Bieber, the full series of The Kids in the Hall and much more.

Along with older titles from earlier in September, here is what’s worth watching all long weekend on Amazon Prime Video in Canada:

The Manor (Welcome to the Blumhouse) (Amazon Original) (Amazon Original)

After suffering a stroke, Judith Albright moves into a historic nursing home, where she begins to suspect something supernatural is preying on the residents. In order to escape, she’ll need to convince everyone around her that she doesn’t actually belong there after all, in this addition to the Welcome to the Blumhouse horror anthology.

This documentary follows the 27-year-old Canadian pop star’s journey back into the live music space during the pandemic. Helmed by award-winning filmmaker Michael D. Ratner (who directed Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil), this documentary focuses on the lead-up to Bieber’s return to the stage for his first performance in three years. As Bieber prepares for his livestreamed New Year’s Eve 2020 show on the rooftop of the Beverly Hilton, viewers are taken on a revealing and exhilarating look into the singer’s inner circle.

Madres (Welcome to the Blumhouse) (Amazon Original) (Amazon Original)

As part of the Welcome to the Blumhouse horror anthology, a Mexican-American couple expecting their first child relocate to a migrant farming community in 1970’s California. When the wife begins to experience strange symptoms and terrifying visions, she tries to determine if it’s related to a legendary curse or something more nefarious. Cast includes Ariana Guerra, Tenoch Huerta, Joseph Garcia, Robert Larriviere, Elpidia Carrillo, and Kerry Cahill.

The iconic Canadian comedians known as the Kids in the Hall are returning to our TV screens soon! Prep for their return by re-watching the sketch comedy troupe that, more often than not, put bizarre, unique, and insane twists in their skits from 1989 to 1995.

Moderated by Mexican actor and filmmaker Diego Luna, this Daytime Emmy® Award winner will prove that no subject is off the table when you have the right ingredients. Conversations unite experts and different personalities to touch fundamental topics of universal interest in contemporary societies, accompanied by the menus of well-known Mexican chefs.

The only story that’s bigger than the game is the one about the team behind it. Get a behind-the-scenes look at the 2020-2021 NHL season with All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs in the first All or Nothing franchise to follow an NHL team. During a season unlike any before it, the series follows the team on-and-off the ice as they become the first all-Canadian North Division Champions, before facing off against their Original Six rival, the Montreal Canadiens, in the first round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Actor and lifelong Maple Leafs fan Will Arnett will narrate the series.

They are one of the most influential figures in American 20th century history. It’s time you learn their name. Both Pauli’s personal path and tireless advocacy foreshadowed some of the most politically consequential issues of our time. Told largely in Pauli’s own words, My Name is Pauli Murray is a candid recounting of that unique and extraordinary journey.

Heroes grow old and they may lose the ability to throw their enemies against the wall, but that doesn’t stop “Mascarita” from making the occasional move. In this long awaited sequel, follow the legendary retired wrestler and his ruthless partner Tony “El Canibal” as they join forces once again to face a new band of villains on the streets of Mexico City.

Bingo Hell (Welcome to the Blumhouse) (Amazon Original) (Amazon Original)

In the barrio of Oak Springs, there lives a strong and stubborn group of elderly friends who refuse to be gentrified. Their leader, Lupita, keeps them together as a community and family. However, their beloved bingo hall is about to be sold to a much more powerful force than money itself.

Black As Night (Welcome to the Blumhouse) (Amazon Original) (Amazon Original)

As part of the Blumhouse horror anthology, a teenage girl with self-esteem issues finds confidence in the most unlikely way, by spending her summer battling vampires that prey on New Orleans’ disenfranchised with the help of her best friend, the boy she’s always pined for, and a peculiar rich girl.

In the final season, Billy returns to his Big Law roots after Patty (Nina Arianda) takes a job at a prestigious white-shoe law firm in San Francisco. Together, they try to take down one of America’s most insidious Goliaths: the opioid industry.

Combining fashion, dance, music and iconic architecture, Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 highlights the newest assortment of styles through subtle-yet-impactful scenic elements, lighting and filming techniques. Featuring an all-star lineup of models, actors, performers, and more debuting the latest Savage X Fenty styles, the star-studded show is a visually stunning and epic event that raises the bar yet again with special performances from some of the biggest names in music.

Two girls at an elite Parisian ballet academy have their bond and bodies tested as they compete for a contract to join the company of the Opéra national de Paris.