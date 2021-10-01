New movies and shows to watch on Amazon Prime Video this weekend

The first weekend of October is (somehow) already upon us and Amazon Prime is making a pretty enticing pitch to keep you glued to your screen all weekend.

The streaming platform has released the first season of its Toronto Maple Leafs doc, some spooky content (it is October, after all), a series about American activist Pauli Murray, and much more.

Along with older titles from the summer, here is what’s worth watching all weekend on Amazon Prime Video in Canada:

The only story that’s bigger than the game is the one about the team behind it. Get a behind-the-scenes look at the 2020-2021 NHL season with All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs in the first All or Nothing franchise to follow an NHL team. During a season unlike any before it, the series follows the team on-and-off the ice as they become the first all-Canadian North Division Champions, before facing off against their Original Six rival, the Montreal Canadiens, in the first round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Actor and lifelong Maple Leafs fan Will Arnett will narrate the series.

They are one of the most influential figures in American 20th century history. It’s time you learn their name. Both Pauli’s personal path and tireless advocacy foreshadowed some of the most politically consequential issues of our time. Told largely in Pauli’s own words, My Name is Pauli Murray is a candid recounting of that unique and extraordinary journey.

Heroes grow old and they may lose the ability to throw their enemies against the wall, but that doesn’t stop “Mascarita” from making the occasional move. In this long awaited sequel, follow the legendary retired wrestler and his ruthless partner Tony “El Canibal” as they join forces once again to face a new band of villains on the streets of Mexico City.

Bingo Hell (Welcome to the Blumhouse) (Amazon Original) (Amazon Original)

In the barrio of Oak Springs, there lives a strong and stubborn group of elderly friends who refuse to be gentrified. Their leader, Lupita, keeps them together as a community and family. However, their beloved bingo hall is about to be sold to a much more powerful force than money itself.

Black As Night (Welcome to the Blumhouse) (Amazon Original) (Amazon Original)

As part of the Blumhouse horror anthology, a teenage girl with self-esteem issues finds confidence in the most unlikely way, by spending her summer battling vampires that prey on New Orleans’ disenfranchised with the help of her best friend, the boy she’s always pined for, and a peculiar rich girl.

Here’s what dropped on Amazon Prime in August and September in case you missed out:

In the final season, Billy returns to his Big Law roots after Patty (Nina Arianda) takes a job at a prestigious white-shoe law firm in San Francisco. Together, they try to take down one of America’s most insidious Goliaths: the opioid industry.

Combining fashion, dance, music and iconic architecture, Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 highlights the newest assortment of styles through subtle-yet-impactful scenic elements, lighting and filming techniques. Featuring an all-star lineup of models, actors, performers, and more debuting the latest Savage X Fenty styles, the star-studded show is a visually stunning and epic event that raises the bar yet again with special performances from some of the biggest names in music.

Two girls at an elite Parisian ballet academy have their bond and bodies tested as they compete for a contract to join the company of the Opéra national de Paris.

Follow Michelin-starred chef Carlo Cracco as he travels across Italy with six Italian celebrities to discover unknown dishes and culinary traditions.

Inspired by true events, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie is the film adaptation of the award-winning hit musical from London’s West End, about Jamie New (newcomer Max Harwood), a teenager in a blue-collar English town with a dream of life on stage. While his classmates plan their livelihoods after graduation, Jamie contemplates revealing his secret career ambition as a fabulous and proud drag queen.

Back to the Rafters picks up six years since we last saw the Rafter family. Dave and Julie have created a new life in the country with youngest daughter Ruby, while the older Rafter children face new challenges and Grandad Ted struggles to find his place. As Dave enjoys his newfound freedom, Julie must reconcile her responsibilities to the family.

A woman who is unfairly institutionalized at a Paris asylum plots to escape with the help of one of its nurses. Based on the novel Le bal des folles by Victoria Mas.

When Pippa and Thomas move into their dream apartment, they notice that their windows look directly into the apartment opposite – inviting them to witness the volatile relationship of the attractive couple across the street. But when they attempt to anonymously intercede in their lives, they unwittingly set in motion a chain of events that will lead to disaster.

You’d think boys would be glad to see girls attend their high school? Not at all. When Voltaire High School in France became coed for the first time in 1963, a handful of girls took classes alongside boys for the first time, and a whole world was thrown off balance.

Cinderella is a musically driven, bold new take on the traditional story you grew up with. Our heroine is an ambitious young woman whose dreams are bigger than the world will allow, but with the help of her Fab G, she is able to persevere and make her dreams come true. Written for the screen and directed by Kay Cannon with covers of songs written by some of the top-selling musical artists of all time, Cinderella has an all-star cast that includes Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver, Nicholas Galitzine, Billy Porter and Pierce Brosnan.