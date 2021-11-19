New movies and shows to watch on Amazon Prime Video this weekend

Amazon Prime is releasing a trio of new shows in Canada this weekend, just in case you feel like staying glued to the tube.

The streaming service has released its highly anticipated Amazon Original series based on the popular fantasy book series A Wheel of Time. There’s also a new reality series based on Latin singing sensation Natti Natasha, and season two of the Elle Fanning-led The Great.

Along with titles released earlier this month, here is what should be on your Amazon Prime radar this weekend, Canada.

The Wheel of Time (Amazon Original)

The Wheel of Time is one of the most popular and enduring fantasy series of all time, with more than 90 million books sold. Set in a sprawling, epic world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to access it, the story follows Moiraine (Rosamund Pike), a member of the incredibly powerful all-female organization called the Aes Sedai, as she arrives in the small town of Two Rivers.

There, she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity.

Everybody Loves Natti (Amazon Original)

Although Latin singing sensation Natti Natasha has amassed billions of views on YouTube (and over 70 million devoted social media followers), the new Amazon Original reality series marks the first time she’s shared the intimate details of her personal life, including her relationship with her manager, Raphy Pina. Together, they navigate her latest album NattiVidad, life in Miami with their newly blended family, her dreams of worldwide recognition and a surprise baby on the way.

The Great – Season 2 (Exclusive Content) (November 20)

The hit Emmy-nominated series The Great returns for a second season, which now sees Catherine finally taking the Russian throne for her own, but she will quickly learn that dethroning her husband was just the beginning. Catherine must now face the realities of “liberating” a country that doesn’t want to be free. Her fight to bring enlightenment to Russia will mean battling her own court and those closest to her, including her own mother (played by guest star Gillian Anderson).

In case you missed out, here is what Amazon Prime Video released earlier in November:

Mayor Pete brings viewers inside Pete Buttigieg’s campaign to be the youngest US President, providing an unprecedented intimacy with the candidate, his husband, Chasten, and their ambitious team. From the earliest days of the campaign, to his unlikely, triumphant victory in Iowa and beyond. This film reveals what really goes on inside a campaign for the highest office in the land and the myriad ways it changes the lives of those at its centre.

The upcoming four-part coming-of-age docuseries Always Jane, reveals an intimate and unguarded look at transgender teenager Jane Noury and her family as she prepares to leave home for college. Navigating deeply personal and challenging issues, the Noury family’s uplifting humour and kindness are always present, revealing the transformative power of acceptance, support, and love.

The hardest thing about dedicating yourself to the sport you love is saying goodbye to it. Watch behind-the-scenes as one of the best Spanish athletes of all time, NBA player Pau Gasol, ends his legendary career. Gasol also takes us along as he embarks on his future and the new challenges he will face once he hangs up his shoes.

A documentary profiling Martin Shkreli, the financial entrepreneur and pharmaceutical tycoon from Brooklyn, New York, known for raising the price of an AIDS drug by 5500% overnight, buying the sole copy of a Wu-Tang Clan album for $2 million, and being convicted of securities fraud. The most hated man in America, Martin Shkreli, is Pharma Bro.

Yellowstone – Season 4 (Exclusive Content)

Yellowstone chronicles the Dutton family, led by John Dutton, who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect – the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders – an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and America’s first national park.

The Electrical Life of Louis Wain (Exclusive Content)

The extraordinary true story of eccentric British artist Louis Wain (Benedict Cumberbatch), whose playful, sometimes even psychedelic pictures helped to transform the public’s perception of cats forever. Moving from the late 1800s through to the 1930s, follow the incredible adventures of this inspiring, unsung hero as he seeks to unlock the “electrical” mysteries of the world and, in so doing, to better understand his own life and the profound love he shared with his wife, Emily Richardson (Claire Foy).

Marc-André Leclerc climbs alone, far from the limelight. The free-spirited 23-year-old makes some of the boldest solo ascents in history. With no cameras and no margin for error, Leclerc’s approach is the essence of a solo adventure. In this intimate documentary of a visionary climber, watch as he follows the path of his own passion, despite the heaviest of possible consequences.

Tommy Little: I’ll See Myself Out (Exclusive Content)

Recorded at the 2021 Melbourne International Comedy Festival, I’ll See Myself Out, comedian Tommy Little’s real-life antics and setbacks are sure to have audiences rolling on the floor in this one-hour special. It’s foolish, funny as hell and definitely his own fault.