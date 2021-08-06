New movies and shows to watch on Amazon Prime Video this weekend

Let’s celebrate the beginning of August by highlighting what’s worth watching on Amazon Prime Video in Canada all weekend.

The streaming platform has released the highly-anticipated Val Kilmer documentary, a zombie series, and some enticing titles from earlier in July.

There’s definitely no shortage of new shows and movies to check out on Amazon Prime this weekend. Here’s what should be on your radar:

For over 40 years Val Kilmer, one of Hollywood’s most mercurial and/or misunderstood actors has been documenting his own life and craft through film and video. He has amassed thousands of hours of footage, from 16mm home movies made with his brothers, to time spent in iconic roles for blockbuster movies like Top Gun, The Doors, Tombstone and Batman Forever.

This raw, wildly original and unflinching documentary reveals a life lived to extremes and a heart-filled, sometimes hilarious look at what it means to be an artist and a complex man.

To avoid extradition, the charismatic and unpredictable drug lord Alonso Marroquín escapes prison in Mexico to hide in the middle of the desert. While on the other side of the border, a United States Army experiment with pigs in a military base goes wrong and the Mexican police unit going after Marroquín gets infected, transforming into a new breed of zombies with special abilities.

Here’s what dropped on Amazon Prime earlier this month in case you missed out:

The Pursuit of Love is a romantic comedy-drama about love and friendship. Set in Europe between the two World Wars, the story follows the adventures and misadventures of the charismatic and fearless Linda Radlett, played by Lily James (Cinderella, Baby Driver) and her best friend and cousin, Fanny Logan, played by Emily Beecham (Little Joe, Cruella).

Disappearing in the 21st century is almost impossible. In this reality competition, eight Italian celebrities, including Francesco Totti, Fedez, Luis Sal, and Claudio Santamaria, will attempt this feat. They have 14 days to complete the mission and win, while being hunted by some of the best Italian investigation professionals.

In this Portuguese comedy, three best friends are approved to participate in the finale of a famous music festival. However, they need to find a way to attend the event without their parents finding out.

Jolt is a darkly funny action-thriller centring on Lindy (Kate Beckinsale), a beautiful, sardonically funny woman struggling to manage a lifelong, rare neurological disorder that causes her to react violently to anyone she witnesses being cruel, deceitful or abusive. To control her slightly murderous anger-management problem, Lindy uses an electrode-lined vest to shock herself back to normalcy whenever she gets homicidal. After the first guy she’s ever fallen for is murdered, she goes on a revenge-fueled rampage to find the killer while the cops pursue her as their chief suspect.

Based on DC Comics and created by Johns and Lee Moder, the series follows high school student Courtney Whitmore, portrayed by Brec Bassinger, who discovers the cosmic staff and becomes the inspiration for a new generation of superheroes who become the Justice Society of America.

Making The Cut – Season 2 (Amazon Original)

New city. New designers. Same great style. Making the Cut is once again on a mission to find the next great global fashion brand. In the second season, hosts Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn will be joined by judges Winnie Harlow, world-famous Canadian supermodel and fashion pop icon and Moschino Creative Director Jeremy Scott. Additional judges, including Prabal Gurung and Shiona Turini, will make cameos throughout the season.

El Cid S2 (Amazon Original)

El Cid tells the story of Rodrigo “Ruy” Diaz de Vivar (A.K.A “El Cid”), a Spanish national hero, but also one of the most mysterious and complex characters in the country’s history. Discover what changes await El Cid in season two as he becomes one of the best-known characters of the Spanish Middle Ages. Jaime Lorente, Elia Galera, José Luis García Pérez, Francisco Ortiz and Alicia Sanz star in the historical drama.

The Tomorrow War

In The Tomorrow War, the world is stunned when a group of time travellers arrive from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: 30 years into the future, humanity is losing a global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is a high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt). Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Dan teams up with a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and his estranged father (J.K. Simmons) in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet.

Nancy Drew – Season 1

Young Nancy Drew makes plans to leave her hometown for college after high school graduation but finds herself drawn into a supernatural murder mystery.

After leaving her hometown and birth name behind, Cassandra (Liniker Barros) starts to get her life on track with a place of her own for the first time, a boyfriend who she loves and a steady job as a courier in downtown São Paulo, she begins fulfilling her dream of being a cover artist of Vanusa, a famous Brazilian singer from the ’70s.

Based on Michael Connelly’s bestselling novel The Burning Room and the real arson case that inspired it, the seventh and final season of Prime Video’s Bosch puts Detective Harry Bosch’s famous motto centre stage: “Everybody counts, or nobody counts.” When a 10-year-old girl dies in an arson fire, Detective Harry Bosch risks everything to bring her killer to justice despite opposition from powerful forces.