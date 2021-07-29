Curated

Everything coming to Amazon Prime Video this August

Tyler Jadah
Jul 29 2021, 6:49 am
Amazon Studios

August is coming in hot. Both in terms of weather and fresh new content on Amazon Prime.

There’s a highly-anticipated documentary following the life of actor Val Kilmer, a musical that received a five-minute standing ovation at Cannes, shows starring Nicole Kidman and Kit Harrington, a new season of The Walking Dead spinoff, and so much more.

Needless to say, there are plenty of viewing options heading to Amazon Prime in August. Here are all the titles that will be launched, their corresponding dates, and a few trailers mixed in between.

August 1

  • Neighbors
  • Gully

August 3

  • Fear The Walking Dead – Season 6

August 5

  • Baroness Von Sketch Show – Season 1 – Season 5

August 6

  • Val (Amazon Original)
  • S.O.Z: Soldiers or Zombies – Season 1 (Amazon Original)

August 7

  • Dreams Come True

August 11

  • Stargirl – Season 2 (Exclusive Content)

August 12

  • The Marksman 

August 13

  • Modern Love – Season 2 (Amazon Original)
  • EVANGELION: 1.11 YOU ARE (NOT) ALONE.
  • EVANGELION: 2.22 YOU CAN (NOT) ADVANCE.
  • EVANGELION: 3.33 YOU CAN (NOT) REDO.
  • EVANGELION: 3.0+1.01 THRICE UPON A TIME 

August 19

  • Our Friend

August 20

  • Nine Perfect Strangers – Season 1 (Exclusive Content)
  • Annette (Amazon Original)

August 27

  • Pete The Cat Back To School Operetta – Season 1 (Amazon Original)
  • Wild And Free: Florianópolis – Season 2 (Amazon Original)
  • The Courier

August 31

  • The Missing – Season 2
