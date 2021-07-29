Everything coming to Amazon Prime Video this August

August is coming in hot. Both in terms of weather and fresh new content on Amazon Prime.

There’s a highly-anticipated documentary following the life of actor Val Kilmer, a musical that received a five-minute standing ovation at Cannes, shows starring Nicole Kidman and Kit Harrington, a new season of The Walking Dead spinoff, and so much more.

Needless to say, there are plenty of viewing options heading to Amazon Prime in August. Here are all the titles that will be launched, their corresponding dates, and a few trailers mixed in between.

August 1

Neighbors

Gully

August 3

Fear The Walking Dead – Season 6

August 5

Baroness Von Sketch Show – Season 1 – Season 5

August 6

Val (Amazon Original)

S.O.Z: Soldiers or Zombies – Season 1 (Amazon Original)

August 7

Dreams Come True

August 11

Stargirl – Season 2 (Exclusive Content)

August 12

The Marksman

August 13

Modern Love – Season 2 (Amazon Original)

EVANGELION: 1.11 YOU ARE (NOT) ALONE.

EVANGELION: 2.22 YOU CAN (NOT) ADVANCE.

EVANGELION: 3.33 YOU CAN (NOT) REDO.

EVANGELION: 3.0+1.01 THRICE UPON A TIME

August 19

Our Friend

August 20

Nine Perfect Strangers – Season 1 (Exclusive Content)

Annette (Amazon Original)

August 27

Pete The Cat Back To School Operetta – Season 1 (Amazon Original)

Wild And Free: Florianópolis – Season 2 (Amazon Original)

The Courier

August 31