New movies and shows to watch on Amazon Prime Video this weekend

In the final season, Billy returns to his Big Law roots after Patty (Nina Arianda) takes a job at a prestigious white-shoe law firm in San Francisco. Together, they try to take down one of America’s most insidious Goliaths: the opioid industry.

Combining fashion, dance, music and iconic architecture, Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 highlights the newest assortment of styles through subtle-yet-impactful scenic elements, lighting and filming techniques. Featuring an all-star lineup of models, actors, performers, and more debuting the latest Savage X Fenty styles, the star-studded show is a visually stunning and epic event that raises the bar yet again with special performances from some of the biggest names in music.

Two girls at an elite Parisian ballet academy have their bond and bodies tested as they compete for a contract to join the company of the Opéra national de Paris.

Follow Michelin-starred chef Carlo Cracco as he travels across Italy with six Italian celebrities to discover unknown dishes and culinary traditions.

Inspired by true events, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie is the film adaptation of the award-winning hit musical from London’s West End, about Jamie New (newcomer Max Harwood), a teenager in a blue-collar English town with a dream of life on stage. While his classmates plan their livelihoods after graduation, Jamie contemplates revealing his secret career ambition as a fabulous and proud drag queen.

Back to the Rafters picks up six years since we last saw the Rafter family. Dave and Julie have created a new life in the country with youngest daughter Ruby, while the older Rafter children face new challenges and Grandad Ted struggles to find his place. As Dave enjoys his newfound freedom, Julie must reconcile her responsibilities to the family.

A woman who is unfairly institutionalized at a Paris asylum plots to escape with the help of one of its nurses. Based on the novel Le bal des folles by Victoria Mas.

When Pippa and Thomas move into their dream apartment, they notice that their windows look directly into the apartment opposite – inviting them to witness the volatile relationship of the attractive couple across the street. But when they attempt to anonymously intercede in their lives, they unwittingly set in motion a chain of events that will lead to disaster.

You’d think boys would be glad to see girls attend their high school? Not at all. When Voltaire High School in France became coed for the first time in 1963, a handful of girls took classes alongside boys for the first time, and a whole world was thrown off balance.

Cinderella is a musically driven, bold new take on the traditional story you grew up with. Our heroine is an ambitious young woman whose dreams are bigger than the world will allow, but with the help of her Fab G, she is able to persevere and make her dreams come true. Written for the screen and directed by Kay Cannon with covers of songs written by some of the top-selling musical artists of all time, Cinderella has an all-star cast that includes Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver, Nicholas Galitzine, Billy Porter and Pierce Brosnan.

As a teenager in the 90s, Soleil Moon Frye carried a video camera everywhere she went, documenting her group of friends as they grew up in Hollywood and New York City.

For over 40 years, Val Kilmer, one of Hollywood’s most mercurial and/or misunderstood actors, has been documenting his own life and craft through film and video. He has amassed thousands of hours of footage, from 16mm home movies made with his brothers, to time spent in iconic roles in blockbuster movies like Top Gun, The Doors, Tombstone, and Batman Forever.

This raw, wildly original and unflinching documentary reveals a life lived to extremes and a heart-filled, sometimes hilarious look at what it means to be an artist and a complex man.