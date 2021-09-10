New movies and shows to watch on Amazon Prime Video this weekend

We made it to another weekend and Amazon Prime Video has a few new titles to keep you glued to your couch the whole time.

The streaming platform has released a new drama flick starring Sydney Sweeney and Justice Smith, a couple of Amazon Original series, and along with some older titles from earlier this summer, you definitely shouldn’t be bored this weekend.

Pippa and Thomas move into their dream apartment, they notice that their windows look directly into the apartment opposite – inviting them to witness the volatile relationship of the attractive couple across the street. But when they attempt to anonymously intercede in their lives, they unwittingly set in motion a chain of events that will lead to disaster.

You’d think boys would be glad to see girls attend their high school? Not at all. When Voltaire High becomes coed in 1963 France, for the first time a handful of girls take classes alongside boys, and a whole world is knocked off balance.

LuLaRich is a four-part docuseries that chronicles the unraveling of LuLaRoe. Known for their buttery soft leggings, the infamous multi-level marketing company went viral promising young mothers a work-from-home salvation. LuLaRoe’s eccentric founders recruited an astonishing army of independent retailers to peddle its increasingly bizaare and defective clothing products…until it all went wrong.

Here’s what dropped on Amazon Prime earlier in August and September in case you missed out:

Cinderella is a musically-driven bold new take on the traditional story you grew up with. Our heroine is an ambitious young woman whose dreams are bigger than the world will allow, but with the help of her Fab G, she is able to persevere and make her dreams come true. Written for the screen and directed by Kay Cannon with covers of songs written by some of the top-selling musical artists of all time, Cinderella has an all-star cast that includes Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver, Nicholas Galitzine, Billy Porter and Pierce Brosnan.

As a teenager in the 90s, Soleil Moon Frye carried a video camera everywhere she went documenting her group of friends as they grew up in Hollywood and New York City.

The Courier

Based on a true story, the film follows Cold War spy Greville Wynne and his undercover attempt to put an end to the Cuban Missile Crisis.

Based on the New York Times bestselling book by author Liane Moriarty, Nine Perfect Strangers takes place at a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation as nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living. Watching over them during this 10-day retreat is the resort’s director, Masha, a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies.

Set in Los Angeles, Henry (Adam Driver) is a stand-up comedian with a fierce sense of humour who falls in love with Ann (Marion Cotillard), a world-renowned opera singer. Under the spotlight, they form a passionate and glamorous couple. The birth of their first child, Annette, a mysterious little girl with an exceptional destiny, will turn their lives upside down. A film by visionary director Leos Carax (Holy Motors), with story and music by Ron & Russel Mael of The Sparks, this original musical is a journey of passion, love, and fame.

The Amazon Original series Modern Love returns for season two with another impressive star-studded cast and new stories of love and relationships in all their complexities and beauty, inspired by the New York Times column of the same name.

Stargirl follows high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger) and her stepfather Pat Dugan (Luke Wilson) as she leads an unlikely group of young heroes to take on the legacy of DC’s very first superhero team, the Justice Society of America. In the thrilling second season, Courtney and her friends take on one of the most frightening adversaries in DC’s mythology – the dark entity of corruption known as Eclipso.

For over 40 years Val Kilmer, one of Hollywood’s most mercurial and/or misunderstood actors has been documenting his own life and craft through film and video. He has amassed thousands of hours of footage, from 16mm home movies made with his brothers, to time spent in iconic roles for blockbuster movies like Top Gun, The Doors, Tombstone and Batman Forever.

This raw, wildly original and unflinching documentary reveals a life lived to extremes and a heart-filled, sometimes hilarious look at what it means to be an artist and a complex man.