New movies and shows to watch on Amazon Prime Video this weekend

Amazon Prime Video has released a couple of new titles to make sure you’ve got something to watch this weekend.

The streaming platform has released two new seasons of its original shows this weekend, one starring Kit Harrington and the other featuring a DC superhero.

Along with older movies and shows released on Amazon earlier this month, here’s what should be on your streaming radar this weekend:

The Amazon Original series Modern Love returns for season two with another impressive star-studded cast and new stories of love and relationships in all their complexities and beauty, inspired by the New York Times column of the same name.

Stargirl follows high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger) and her stepfather Pat Dugan (Luke Wilson) as she leads an unlikely group of young heroes to take on the legacy of DC’s very first superhero team, the Justice Society of America. In the thrilling second season, Courtney and her friends take on one of the most frightening adversaries in DC’s mythology – the dark entity of corruption known as Eclipso.

Here’s what dropped on Amazon Prime earlier this month in case you missed out:

For over 40 years Val Kilmer, one of Hollywood’s most mercurial and/or misunderstood actors has been documenting his own life and craft through film and video. He has amassed thousands of hours of footage, from 16mm home movies made with his brothers, to time spent in iconic roles for blockbuster movies like Top Gun, The Doors, Tombstone and Batman Forever.

This raw, wildly original and unflinching documentary reveals a life lived to extremes and a heart-filled, sometimes hilarious look at what it means to be an artist and a complex man.

To avoid extradition, the charismatic and unpredictable drug lord Alonso Marroquín escapes prison in Mexico to hide in the middle of the desert. While on the other side of the border, a United States Army experiment with pigs in a military base goes wrong and the Mexican police unit going after Marroquín gets infected, transforming into a new breed of zombies with special abilities.

The Pursuit of Love is a romantic comedy-drama about love and friendship. Set in Europe between the two World Wars, the story follows the adventures and misadventures of the charismatic and fearless Linda Radlett, played by Lily James (Cinderella, Baby Driver) and her best friend and cousin, Fanny Logan, played by Emily Beecham (Little Joe, Cruella).

Disappearing in the 21st century is almost impossible. In this reality competition, eight Italian celebrities, including Francesco Totti, Fedez, Luis Sal, and Claudio Santamaria, will attempt this feat. They have 14 days to complete the mission and win, while being hunted by some of the best Italian investigation professionals.

In this Portuguese comedy, three best friends are approved to participate in the finale of a famous music festival. However, they need to find a way to attend the event without their parents finding out.

Jolt is a darkly funny action-thriller centring on Lindy (Kate Beckinsale), a beautiful, sardonically funny woman struggling to manage a lifelong, rare neurological disorder that causes her to react violently to anyone she witnesses being cruel, deceitful or abusive. To control her slightly murderous anger-management problem, Lindy uses an electrode-lined vest to shock herself back to normalcy whenever she gets homicidal. After the first guy she’s ever fallen for is murdered, she goes on a revenge-fueled rampage to find the killer while the cops pursue her as their chief suspect.

Making The Cut – Season 2 (Amazon Original)

New city. New designers. Same great style. Making the Cut is once again on a mission to find the next great global fashion brand. In the second season, hosts Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn will be joined by judges Winnie Harlow, world-famous Canadian supermodel and fashion pop icon and Moschino Creative Director Jeremy Scott. Additional judges, including Prabal Gurung and Shiona Turini, will make cameos throughout the season.

The Tomorrow War

In The Tomorrow War, the world is stunned when a group of time travellers arrive from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: 30 years into the future, humanity is losing a global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is a high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt). Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Dan teams up with a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and his estranged father (J.K. Simmons) in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet.

After leaving her hometown and birth name behind, Cassandra (Liniker Barros) starts to get her life on track with a place of her own for the first time, a boyfriend who she loves and a steady job as a courier in downtown São Paulo, she begins fulfilling her dream of being a cover artist of Vanusa, a famous Brazilian singer from the ’70s.

Based on Michael Connelly’s bestselling novel The Burning Room and the real arson case that inspired it, the seventh and final season of Prime Video’s Bosch puts Detective Harry Bosch’s famous motto centre stage: “Everybody counts, or nobody counts.” When a 10-year-old girl dies in an arson fire, Detective Harry Bosch risks everything to bring her killer to justice despite opposition from powerful forces.