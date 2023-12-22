5 Amazon Canada gift-return hacks you need to know

The holidays are finally here! It’s the season of giving — and, returning? Turns out one in three Canadians (36%) return or exchange holiday gifts every year, according to a new survey from Amazon and Maru Public Opinion.

Sure, your grandmother’s heart might have been in the right place when she gave you that ugly Christmas sweater, but let’s face it — sometimes we get gifts that leave us questioning, “What were they thinking?”.

With that in mind, here’s what you need to know to make the whole return process easier, plus a sneak peek at how Amazon gives these returned items a second life.

Why gifts are returned

According to the survey, the most common reason Canadians return unwanted holiday gifts is because they don’t find it useful (75%). Meanwhile, 60% return items because they already own something similar or they’ve received the wrong size.

Usually, 31% will choose to exchange or return unwanted gifts, while 19% pass them on to someone who might appreciate them more.

Hot tip: Gift receipts make everything easier

While choosing the perfect gift and wrapping it in pretty paper might be our main focus, it’s worth noting that the majority of Canadians (90%!) really appreciate finding a gift receipt inside too.

Not only does it make the return process hassle-free, but it gives your loved ones the option to choose something that truly delights them. Plus, they’ll know you won’t be upset if they do so!

(Fun fact: If you forget to get a gift receipt, you can simply give your loved one the Amazon order number of your gift for an easy return.)

How to return or exchange your Amazon gift

There are a few things Canadians think about when deciding whether to return or exchange an unwanted gift. Many consider return shipping fees (79%), the hassle of returning or exchanging something without a gift receipt (76%), the inconvenience of a return location (71%), and the effort required to package and mail a return (64%).

That’s why Amazon offers a seamless return process with no shipping fees, while providing convenient and more sustainable return options.

Simply head over to the Amazon website, enter the order number on your gift receipt, answer a few quick questions, and pick a carrier that’s convenient for you. You can also choose eco-friendly, label-free, and box-free drop-offs for your return.

Just drop off your package at the carrier’s nearest location, and it’ll soon be on its way to the Amazon Return Centre. You can also schedule a pick-up for most items from your home.

This year, to help make things a little easier for you during the holidays, Amazon Canada has extended its return window until January 31, 2024, for most items.

The reverse journey of your package

Once it arrives at Amazon’s hybrid return facilities, your returned package is scanned, inspected, and all customer personal information is removed. Then, depending on its condition, it will be donated, recycled, or resold.

In 2022 alone, Amazon Canada donated millions of dollars worth of returned items to various charitable organizations across the country. So, you can rest assured knowing that the return process not only ensures the efficient use of returned goods but it also has a big positive impact on local communities.

Expert staff at Amazon’s all-new return centre

Just in time for the holiday season, Amazon Canada has invested $8.1 million to transform its site in Mississauga, Ontario into the nation’s first facility exclusively dedicated to processing customer returns.

This revamped site now hosts 800 full-time employees working in various specialized tasks that range from grading customer returns and assessing warehouse deals to managing the inbound and outbound logistics.

This not only enhances Amazon Canada’s return process efficiency but also creates substantial employment opportunities in the region.

“This year, especially, we understand the importance of flexibility and choice in holiday shopping and returns. We are excited to offer our customers the most efficient and more sustainable return options available,” said Mississauga Site Leader Marissa Smith.

“It’s our goal to ensure that every customer who needs to make a return feels supported and satisfied with their experience. So, as we gear up for the busiest time of the year, we’re not just processing returns; we’re delivering peace of mind and holiday cheer!”

For more information about Amazon gift returns, visit amazon.ca/returns/gift.