Alvin Singh is adding his name to the upcoming civic election ballot in a bid to secure a seat on Vancouver City Council.

Mayor Kennedy Stewart’s party, Forward Together, formally announced this afternoon Singh will be its fourth city councillor candidate.

Over the past four years, Singh has served as the director of communications for City of Vancouver’s Office of the Mayor. His prior experience includes various public relations roles with David Suzuki Foundation, BC Government and Service Employees Union, and the BC NDP.

He was also the chair of the first Renters Advisory Committee for the City of Vancouver, advocating for affordable housing and the interests of renters.

“Like so many in Vancouver, I was born here to parents who came from far away looking to build a better life. They taught me the value of hard work and giving back, and it’s what I’ve done for the past 20 years,” said Singh in a statement.

“Whether it’s protecting public education and the environment or supporting arts and culture and affordable housing, I’ve always worked to make Vancouver more affordable, sustainable, caring, and prosperous.”

Other city councillor candidates for Forward Together include software developer Russil Wvong, urban planner Dulcy Anderson, and Vancouver Community College science instructor Hilary Brown. Stewart is running as the incumbent.

The party intends to release its full slate of candidates over the coming weeks.

The civic election is scheduled for October 15, 2022.