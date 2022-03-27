Alphonso Davies couldn’t be there on Sunday when his teammates qualified for the FIFA World Cup, but his reaction was wholesome all the same.

Davies has been sidelined for Canada’s last five matches due to a COVID-19 related case of myocarditis, leading to him turning to Twitch streams during games to connect to fans across the globe.

On Sunday, Canada topped Jamaica 4-0 to book their spot at the 2022 tournament in Qatar.

Davies’ last competitive match was on December 17 with Bayern Munich, but he has returned to training in recent weeks.

Broadcasting his reaction to the match live, Davies broke down in tears as Canada qualified for its first appearance at the men’s FIFA World Cup since 1986.

#CanMNT icon @AlphonsoDavies REACTS to WORLD CUP QUALIFICATION ✅🍁 Like all of us right now, Alphonso Davies is in tears 😭😭😭 Join our post-game celebrations, LIVE 🔴https://t.co/NHgvgkyhxj pic.twitter.com/1fIikH2Z17 — OneSoccer (@onesoccer) March 27, 2022

Davies also lost it on two of Canada’s goals other goals of the match, going wild for the markers from Junior Hoillett and Cyle Larin, respectively.

REACTION 🎉🎉🎉@AlphonsoDavies reacts to third #CanMNT goal, all but booking a spot in the FIFA World Cup! WATCH 🔴https://t.co/EFax3BIS19 pic.twitter.com/qt7dPrYFQl — OneSoccer (@onesoccer) March 27, 2022

With his teammates celebrating in Toronto, Davies also delivered a message to the 29,122 fans at BMO Field following the match.

Canada has now picked up eight wins, four draws and just one loss through its 13 games in the final round of CONCACAF qualifying. And though his teammates got the job done without him, there’s no doubt Canada will need everything they can get out of Davies come November’s tournament in Qatar.