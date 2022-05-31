Almost none of the "experts" are picking Oilers to beat Avalanche

When the Edmonton Oilers face off against the Colorado Avalanche in the Western Conference Final, they won’t exactly be favoured.

In fact, quite the opposite.

When it comes to predictions of the series, nearly everyone is picking against the Oilers.

At NHL.com, 14 of 16 writers picked the Avalanche to advance. At NBC Sports, all four writers picked Colorado. At The Athletic, 95% of writers picked Colorado, with 33% of them saying the series will only last four or five games.

And in Erik Duhatschek’s poll (also at The Athletic) of personnel around the NHL, an anonymous coach, scout, and NHL exec all bet on the Avalanche.

In a way, the predictions do make sense on paper.

Sure, the Oilers might have Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, but the Avalanche torched much of the NHL throughout the season en route to a 119-point season. Fifteen standing points separated the two teams with Colorado winning 56 of a possible 82 regular-season games while going 6-4 in the playoffs so far.

But through two series, these Oilers have had a habit of proving the doubters wrong. Just two of Sportsnet’s polled experts — Sean Reynolds and former Oilers GM Craig MacTavish — had picked the Oilers to advance to the Conference Finals at the start of the postseason.

And just last round, the 122-point Florida Panthers fell in four games to the Tampa Bay Lightning. The best team on paper doesn’t always win, with the Oilers looking to prove that mantra correct once again.

Game 1 between the Oilers and the Avalanche goes tonight at 6 pm MT. Here’s to proving the doubters wrong.