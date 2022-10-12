Alex Jones ordered to pay US$965 million for calling Sandy Hook shooting a hoax

A jury has ordered renowned conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay nearly one billion US dollars to the people affected by his false claims about the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.

For years, Jones claimed that the 2012 shooting, in which 26 people died, was a hoax, spreading lies via his far-right conspiracy website Infowars.

On Wednesday afternoon, the verdict was given by a jury in Connecticut. Jones must pay US$965 million — over CND$1.3 billion — to those affected by his denial of the tragedy.

Jones also went on to assassinate the character of the friends and family members mourning the deaths of their loved ones in the shooting, saying they were hired actors. This resulted in the victim’s families being harassed.

According to the Associated Press, Jones’ fans urinated on the grave of one of the 20 children who died in the Sandy Hook shooting. They also threatened to dig up a seven-year-old’s body.

The daughter of one of the slain educators also received rape threats as a result of Jones’ lies. On social media, the threats have been relentless for those in grief.

Families of at least five children and teachers who were killed in the shooting had filed a lawsuit against Jones. During his trial, he admitted the shooting was real — a stark contrast from his impassioned speeches against the idea.

The jury also believes that the Infowars owner simply made up the lie and ran with it to boost his ratings, revenue, and audience.

“I’ve already said ‘I’m sorry’ hundreds of times,” Jones said in court. “And I’m done saying I’m sorry.”