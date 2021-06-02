Alek Manoah's mom cheers loud and proud at Blue Jays game again (VIDEO)

Alek Manoah made his MLB debut last week under one of the most high-pressure environments; on the road against the New York Yankees in Yankee Stadium, one of the most inhospitable environments for a visiting player.

That didn’t seem to faze the 23-year-old as he pitched six innings of shutout baseball against the Yankees, making the second best starting pitching debut by a Blue Jays pitcher in franchise history.

As much as Manoah was the talk of baseball last week, his mother Susana stole the show as she and the Manoah family cheered loud and proud for Alek.

This week, Manoah’s personal cheering section made the trek to nearby Buffalo as Susana and the Manoahs witnessed his second big league start against the Miami Marlins.

Following his first game in a Blue Jays uniform, Manoah headed praise upon the matriarch of his family.

“She’s my inspiration. She teaches me how to work hard every day. She teaches me how to keep going. She teaches me how to compete,” Manoah said in a post-game interview with Sportsnet.

