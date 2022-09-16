This new Aldergrove community sold over 190 homes in less than a month

More homebuyers are setting their sights beyond the city in search of a quieter life — but let’s face it, it’s hard not to miss that urban buzz. So what if home was somewhere you could experience the best of both worlds?

Janda Group’s new redevelopment on the site of the abandoned Aldergrove mall in Langley Township is offering just that. Aptly titled Aldergrove Town Centre, the master-planned community is a place where you can reap the benefits of country living while enjoying a plethora of amenities just beyond your doorstep.

The upcoming village will consist of three six-storey condo buildings with retail and restaurant space on ground levels, a 10-storey building with six levels for residential use and four parking levels, a two-storey building with a daycare facility, a mass timber building with commercial and office space, and two future residential buildings. The first phase of the development will be completed by winter 2025 and the second phase will be completed by fall 2026.

The arrival of new residents and businesses is expected to spark a revival beyond the mall area too — acting as a catalyst for Aldergrove’s transformation into one of Lower Mainland’s most desirable locations.

Record levels of demand saw the first phase of the project sell 194 homes in under four weeks of sales, with phase two, Creekside, launching this month.

Intrigued? Here’s a peek at what life in Aldergrove Town Centre will look like.

A sense of community

Being a part of a community plays a key role in helping us feel safe and secure, and the Aldergrove Town Centre developers have placed a huge focus on creating opportunities to connect.

The past couple of years have seen many of us grow accustomed to working from home, but it can sometimes be a little impractical and make us feel cut off from the world. With this in mind, you can make use of a convenient co-workspace on-site — a place to focus during work hours and get to know your neighbours while you’re at it.

When it comes to socializing, there are several outdoor rooftop areas for everyone to enjoy, one featuring an open green space perfect for barbecues and other social gatherings. With artisan cafés and gourmet restaurants located right outside your door, it has never been easier to grab a coffee or a bite to eat with a friend.

Residents can also access a shared state-of-the-art fitness centre, complete with gym equipment and a yoga studio.

An ideal location

With several walking trails and hikes located in close proximity to the village, you can immerse yourself in nature whenever you like. Stroll along the newly revitalized Bertrand Creek, take a walk in the nearby countryside and soak up gorgeous views of Mount Baker, or explore Aldergrove Regional Park.

For families, the Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre is located just a five-minute walk away and boasts a waterpark and wave pool for kids (or adults who like to have a little fun), as well as yoga and fitness classes. For something a little different, catch a movie at the dreamy Twilight drive-in theatre, venture out to nearby wineries, like Blackwood Lane Vineyards, or enjoy some horseback riding at Windsor Stables.

Getting around the development itself will be effortless, with cycling and pedestrian pathways placed throughout. And if you need to commute, there will be a new transit exchange on its west end.

Contemporary interiors

Aldergrove Town Centre’s second phase, Creekside, features a collection of 66 stunning one-, two-, and three-bedroom residences with warm, modern interiors making each space feel cozy and inviting.

The homes have been thoughtfully designed by The Collaborative Design Studio, a boutique Vancouver-based interior design firm specializing in multi and single-family dwellings, and feature two colour schemes: Alder (light) and Oak (dark).

Highlights include functional modern kitchens with textured subway tile backsplashes, integrated dishwashers for a seamless look, wide-plank laminate flooring, and ovens with an air-fryer function. Each kitchen is also equipped with useful extras, such as pull-out pantries for optimal storage space and convenience.

Bright main and ensuite bathrooms feature luxurious soaker tubs and spacious walk-in showers, so if you’re looking to relax after a long day at work, it’s not hard to create a spa-like atmosphere where you can truly unwind.

Registration for Creekside is currently open. Visit the Aldergrove Town Centre project website to add your name to the list or learn more.