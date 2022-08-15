Aldergrove Mall redevelopment to catalyze revitalization

Construction will soon begin on the redevelopment of the Aldergrove Mall site in Langley Township.

The project, aptly named Aldergrove Town Centre, has been more than a decade in the making, after the municipal government revised its community plan to allow for a mixed-use redevelopment of the 1976-built shopping centre that forms the core of Aldergrove’s downtown.

There will be three six-storey buildings with retail/restaurant space on the ground level, and condominiums above, a 10-storey building with six levels of residential uses and four levels of public parking, and a standalone two-storey building with a childcare facility. Altogether, the redevelopment will bring 260 homes.

A future phase will add two additional new residential buildings.

Additionally, the project will incorporate a new public transit bus exchange on the west side of the site, build illuminated pedestrian and cycling pathways, and revitalize the adjacent Bertrand Creek, including improving accessibility with additional pedestrian bridges and reclaiming green space.

The full buildout of the redevelopment is anticipated to catalyze revitalization beyond the mall property, given the new infusion of residents, businesses, and pedestrian activity. Currently, the mall property is largely vacant.

“Our goal with the development of Aldergrove Town Centre has been to keep the core values of the community at heart while helping to facilitate Aldergrove’s future growth,” said Sonny Janda, president of Janda Group, in a statement.

“This project truly is the result of a pivotal collaboration with the Langley Township and residents of Aldergrove.”

The municipal government has approved the demolition, excavation, and building permits for the project.