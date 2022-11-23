"I'm young, I'm putting it into savings": Lottery winner plans to bank his big win

A lottery winner in Alberta says he is in no hurry to spend his windfall, adding that he’s young so he’ll just bank it all.

Remee Richard was at the Go Market at 4919 43rd Street in Rycroft on October 5 when he

picked up his ticket for the Lotto Max draw on October 7.

A few days later, Richard woke up and scanned his ticket to discover he was holding onto a

$1 million winner.

“When I scanned the ticket, I saw how much I won, and I was in absolute disbelief!” he

recalled to the Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) as he claimed his prize.

Richard scanned his ticket every day for the following week just to be sure he wasn’t

dreaming.

“The first person I told was my dad,” he continued. “He didn’t believe me at first, but when I

showed him the ticket, he was excited for me.”

As for what he has planned with the money, Richard said he’s in no hurry to spend his windfall.

“Honestly, I’m young, and I’m fortunate to have everything,” he explained.” So I’m going to put it into savings.”

“I’m still in disbelief,” he added.

He won one of the Maxmillions prizes awarded on the October 7 Lotto Max draw by

matching winning numbers 13, 20, 27, 37, 38, 45, and 46.