"I just laughed": Lottery winner had the giggles after learning of windfall

A lottery winner in Alberta says her reaction to becoming a millionaire late last month was to laugh about her windfall.

On the afternoon of October 21, Sandra Gardner stopped at the 7-Eleven at 5202 55A Street

in Cold Lake and picked up her tickets for that night’s Lotto Max draw.

A few days later, Gardner scanned her ticket using the Lotto spot app and discovered she was about to be a millionaire.

“My daughter and I just looked at each other and laughed,” Gardner told the Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) as she claimed her prize.

She then headed into a nearby store to check her ticket on the self-checker before confirming her win by having the cashier scan it at the terminal.

She won by matching all seven numbers of one of the winning Maxmillions prizes: 7, 9, 12, 18, 21, 31, and 41.

As for what she had planned for her windfall, Gardner has a thing or two in mind.

“I want to share some with my family and purchase a new car in the spring,” she said. “It still hasn’t sunk in yet.”