Temperature records shattered as extreme cold sets in across Alberta

The extreme cold that has hugged Alberta for the past few days has led to some temperature records being shattered across the province.

According to a new weather summary released by Environment Canada, temperature records in Alberta were broken not only for Sunday, December 26 but also Monday, December 27.

You might also like: 14 of the top 15 coldest places on Earth right now are in Canada

4 of the top 5 coldest places on Earth right now are in Canada

Ice bubbles at this lake in Alberta are road-trip worthy

December 26 records

On December 26, half a dozen records around the province were smashed.

The Bow Valley Provincial Park area reached -38.5ºC on Sunday, breaking the old record of -33.7ºC set in 2017. Records in this area have been kept since 1928.

The Hendrickson Creek area reached -42.5ºC, breaking the old record of -35.8ºC set in 2017. Records in this area have been kept since 1995.

The High River area set a new record of -33.7ºC, beating the old record of -33.4ºC set in 2017. Records in this area have been kept since 1913.

The Highvale area hit -32.6ºC, knocking down the old record of -31.2ºC set in 2017. Records in this area have been kept since 1977.

Red Earth Creek area New record of -37.5ºC, beating the old record of -36.9ºC set in 2017. Records in this area have been kept since 1994.

The Waterton Park area hit a new record of -34.2ºC, smashing the old record of -33.2ºC set in 2017. Records in this area have been kept since 1976.

December 27 records

On December 27, more than a dozen records around the province were smashed.

The Banff area set a new record of -37.2ºC on Monday, beating the old record of -36.1ºC set all the way back in 1934. Records in this area have been kept since 1881.

The Edmonton International Airport also set a new record on Monday, dipping to -41.6ºC. That shatters the old record of -38ºC set back in 1992. Records in this area have been kept since 1959.

The Jasper area administered a new record of -39.5ºC, crushing the old record of -36.7ºC set in 1996. Records in this area have been kept since 1916.

Also in the Rockies, the Nordegg area set a new record of -40.7ºC, smashing the old record of -39.4ºC set in 1968. Records in this area have been kept since 1915

You can find the full list here.

More records will likely fall in the coming 24 hours according to Environment Canada, with extreme cold warnings issued for every portion of the province on Monday, December 27.

According to Environment Canada, “Extremely cold wind chill values between minus 40 and minus 55 will continue today. Areas of northern Alberta will experience a prolonged period of extreme cold conditions, possibly persisting into next weekend.”