Alberta drunk driver arrested going 193 km/h with a child in passenger seat

Aug 8 2022, 3:53 pm
RCMP arrested a driver northeast of Edmonton Saturday afternoon going more than 80 km over the speed limit, with a child in the passenger seat.

Fort Saskatchewan RCMP says on Saturday shortly after 4:30 pm, a member spotted a small passenger vehicle travelling at extreme speeds on Highway 16 at Range Road 192 in Lamont County.

Mounties used a laser measuring device and found that the female driver was travelling at a speed of 193 km/hr in a posted 110 km/hr zone.

It was also determined that the driver was impaired by alcohol and there was a child in the passenger seat.

A 47-year-old Edmonton woman was charged with speeding and summoned to mandatory court.

She was also issued provincial administrative sanctions for impaired driving and criminally charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

