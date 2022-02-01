The Alberta RCMP says further action is being taken as a highway leading to a border crossing in the province remains blocked for a fourth day by a trucker convoy protesting COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

RCMP issued a statement Tuesday afternoon regarding the assembly at the Coutts border crossing in southern Alberta, calling it an “unlawful blockade” and “not a peaceful assembly.”

You might also like: "Rolled out the welcome mat": Ottawa police receive backlash for lack of enforcement at trucker protest

Quebec scrapping controversial health tax for unvaccinated people: report

"It needs to stop": Trudeau condemns racist imagery, memorial desecration at trucker protest

“As of this morning, further action is being taken by the Alberta RCMP as this blockade continues to impede the ability for emergency agencies to provide full services to area residents. It has also negatively impacted the flow of goods and services and impedes the public’s freedom of movement,” RCMP said.

“Highway is considered essential infrastructure. It is unlawful to willfully obstruct, interrupt, or interfere with the construction, maintenance, use, or operation of any essential infrastructure in a manner that renders the essential infrastructure dangerous, useless, inoperative, or ineffective as per the Critical Infrastructure Defence Act of Alberta. Anyone who actively blocks a highway—or aids, counsels, or directs a highway to be blocked—may be subject to arrest and charge under this act.”

Alberta RCMP added that the event is not a peaceful assembly and would like to advise that commercial vehicles should contact Canada Border Services Agency for further information regarding border crossings.

On Monday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned the racist imagery and desecration of memorials at the protest against the vaccine mandate in Ottawa this past weekend.

Yesterday, Alberta Transportation Minister Rajan Sawhney said she heard up to 100 Alberta truckers have been stranded on the US side of the border since Saturday, some without food and others with medical issues.

“Everyone has the right to protest peacefully, but our supply chain and the livelihoods of those trying to cross the border should not suffer because of that,” said Sawhney in a tweet.

We need the Coutts border crossing to reopen. I’m hearing between 50-100 Alberta truckers have been stranded on the US side since Saturday. Some haven’t eaten, others have medical issues. 1/2 — Rajan Sawhney (@RajanJSaw) January 31, 2022

You can find current wait times at Canada-US border crossings here.