The stars were out at the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame gala at Massey Hall this weekend.

Alanis Morissette, Bryan Adams, and David Foster were among the notable inductees into Canadian music prestige, as a packed venue of starry-eyed attendees witnessed each artists’ career-defining moment.

Olivia Rodrigo graced the stage to formally induct Alanis Morissette. It was only fitting since the two have a bit of a past with one another.

The “Drivers License” singer gave a heartwarming speech about how Morrissette’s songwriting inspired her at such a young age.

“I am so excited to be here tonight to honour a true artist,” Rodrigo began. “I was 13 when I first heard Jagged Little Pill, and my life was completely changed.”

“Alanis’ songwriting was unlike anything I had ever heard before, and I haven’t heard anything quite like it since,” she continued. “I became hooked for life.”

The two stars connected on stage earlier this year for a performance of Morissette’s “You Oughta Know” during Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour Tour, and once shared an iconic cover for Rolling Stone magazine.

“Alanis, you are a trailblazer and inspired an entire generation,” Rodrigo said. “I look up to your character, and your kindness most of all.”

The rising pop star’s moving tribute was a testament to Morissette’s career — a success story that Rodrigo hopes to emulate and follow.

“I’ll carry the advice you’ve given me my whole life, and if they had a Hall of Fame for being the most incredible human being, with the biggest heart and 100% positivity, you’d be inducted into that one as well.”

Morissette was honoured throughout the night with tribute performances by Canadian artists Alessia Cara, Jessie Reyez, and Serena Ryder, among others.

The show-stopping moments didn’t end there, as Canadian icon Bryan Adams and his longtime recording partner Jim Vallance were honoured and inducted formally by David Foster, another respected legend in the music industry.

Adams also received musical tributes from artists like Chad Kroeger of Nickleback, who played an electric cover of “Summer of ’69.”

The ceremony was capped off with all of the evening’s performers, who joined forces for a moving rendition of “Tears Are Not Enough,” a charity single written by David Foster and Bryan Adams.

It was a special evening honouring some of the greatest talent that Canada has to offer, as artists of the past and present united in a big way.