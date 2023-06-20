Can't get to Tofino? Here's how to cancel your Airbnb stay

It can be disheartening to cancel a trip, but Airbnb says folks who can’t make it to their reservation because of the highway closure to Tofino can cancel “penalty-free.”

People have been scrambling to find ways to get to Tofino as the Cameron Bluffs wildfire forces the Highway 4 closure into its third week.

While the wildfire burning on Vancouver Island is deemed under control, travel plans continue to be affected.

Fortunately, for folks that book an Airbnb but can’t make it to their destination on the island because of the closure, the vacation rental company said it made a policy change.

In a statement to Daily Hive, it said the extenuating circumstances policy is currently in effect for Vancouver Island, “meaning Hosts and guests with eligible stays in the impacted area of Vancouver Island can cancel penalty-free and guests will receive a full refund.”

People who’ve booked a reservation may have already received a notification confirming that this policy applies to their reservation.

In this case, follow the cancellation instructions Airbnb provided and you should have the option to cancel under the extenuating circumstances policy by going to your “trips page” and cancelling the impacted reservation.

If you didn’t receive a notification but believe the policy applies to your reservation, Airbnb suggests you contact the company to cancel the reservation.

“In all cases, you should be prepared to provide documentation that shows how the Event has impacted you or your reservation,” Airbnb explains.

If you’re still fixed on making it to your destination, flights are available to Tofino, but basic and classic fares have sold out, leaving the only seats available costing close to $400.

If you’re still looking forward to your Tofino vacation, there is hope on the horizon.

BC Ministry of Transportation said Highway 4 is “on track” to open by the weekend to single-lane alternating travel by “June 24-25.”

Currently, the Cameron Bluffs fire near the highway is around 229 hectares. The suspected human-caused wildfire is now “under control,” according to the BC Wildfire Service, and is not expected to spread further.

For more information and the latest updates on Highway 4, visit Drive BC.

With files from Nikitha Martins, Beth Rochester and Sarah Anderson